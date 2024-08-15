Mirame Fine Art: MÍRAME Fine Art and Jesus Mejia: A Provocative Voice in Costa Rican Contemporary Art

Jesus Mejia, an emerging force in the Costa Rican contemporary art scene, explores social violence and catholic imagery through his bold figurative paintings

SAN JOSÉ, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / Mejia's art, which earned him the first prize at The Francisco Amighetti National Visual Arts Awards in 2023, is characterized by its intense narratives, often rooted in the social violence and disparities that mark contemporary life. As a Costa Rican artist deeply influenced by his Catholic upbringing, Mejia's paintings are rich with symbolic representation, intertwining religious imagery with scenes from everyday life.

Jesus Mejia, La Confecion

Oil on Canvas

MÍRAME Fine Art, the premier online Costa Rican art gallery dedicated to promoting the nation's finest artists, proudly represents Jesus Mejia.

Contemporary Neo-Academicism: Redefining Costa Rican Figurative Painting

Mejia refers to his approach as "contemporary neo-academicism," a style that draws inspiration from Baroque art and tenebrism, emphasizing dramatic contrasts of light and dark. This powerful visual language allows him to spotlight the stark inequalities that persist in society without resorting to moralizing.

Instead, Mejia transforms these contrasts into symbols that provoke critical reflection, engaging viewers with the complexities of contemporary existence. His work stands as a significant contribution to the Latin American art scene, offering a bold and unflinching perspective on the social issues that define the region.

A Deep Connection to Costa Rican Cultural Heritage

Growing up in a Catholic household in Costa Rica, Mejia's work is rooted in his personal history and cultural background. His art frequently incorporates Catholic themes, using them as a lens through which to explore broader social issues such as aging, political self-esteem, and the quiet struggles of daily life.

By weaving these elements together, Mejia creates a body of work that is both distinctly Costa Rican and universally resonant, making him a vital figure in the Costa Rican Catholic painting tradition.

The Intersection of Art and Conservation

Beyond his work as a painter, Mejia is also an apprentice in art conservation and restoration, a role that underscores his commitment to preserving the cultural heritage of Costa Rica. This dual focus on creation and preservation adds an additional layer of depth to his art, as he engages with the past while commenting on the present. Mejia's work not only reflects the realities of contemporary Costa Rican society but also contributes to the ongoing dialogue about the role of art in shaping cultural identity.

Upcoming Exhibition at Casa Jiménez Sancho, Cartago

Mejia's latest body of work will be featured in a solo exhibition titled "Diary of the Eternal Dream" at Casa Jiménez Sancho, Galería de la UNED in Cartago, October 2024. This upcoming show will focus on his familial experience with Alzheimer's and the struggles of domestic life, offering an exploration of these challenges through his bold Costa Rican painting. Stay tuned for more information.

