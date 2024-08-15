Velocity Holdings, LLC: Velocity Micro Announces Immediate Availability of AMD Ryzen 9000 Series Desktop Processors

New processors with AMD's Zen 5 core technology will be available in both gaming and workstation desktop categories, providing double digit performance boosts over previous gen

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / Velocity Micro, the premier builder of award-winning enthusiast desktops, laptops, and workstation computers announces the addition of AMD Ryzen 9000 series desktop processors to an already strikingly powerful desktop lineup for enthusiast PC users. Updated products include the award-winning Raptor Z95, ProMagix HD80, and the incomparable Raptor Signature Edition, rounding out an impressive lineup of fast and reliable hand-crafted PCs. Configurations start at $2,069 with shipments beginning immediately.

Velocity Micro Raptor Z95

"From Zen 5 to 3D V-Cache, it's exciting to see AMD using technical innovation to lead the way for our industry," said Randy Copeland, President and CEO of Velocity Micro. "Our qualification testing of the AMD Ryzen 9000 series and especially the 9950X has really impressed us. It's a great time to be an enthusiast PC consumer."

The Ryzen 9000 series with flagship 9950X offers up to 16 cores and 32 processing threads, 5.7GHz Turbo speeds, and 80MB total cache all at a maximum 170W TDP, ideal for single and multithreaded applications like extreme multi-tasking, 3D modeling, gaming, and content creation. Ryzen 5 9600X and Ryzen 7 9700X utilize the same architecture for incredible gaming and professional performance at just 65W TDP. Key features include:

New "Zen 5" 4nm process architecture for increased efficiency and IPC improvements averaging 16% over previous generation Ryzen

Continued support for AM5 socket motherboards for simplified upgrades and support for PCIe Gen 5.0 and DDR5

All core multi-threading for up to 32 total processing threads

Available in the Velocity Micro Raptor Signature Edition, Raptor Z95, Raptor Z55, ProMagix HD60, and ProMagix HD80, starting at $2,069

All Velocity Micro systems ship from and are supported in Richmond, VA with no preinstalled bloatware. To custom configure a gaming or workstation PC visit VelocityMicro.com or call 804-419-0900.

https://velocitymicro.com/ryzen-9000.php

About Velocity Micro

Velocity Micro is the premier high-performance personal computer provider in North America. Founded in 1992, Richmond, VA-based Velocity Micro custom builds award winning gaming, mobile, multimedia, small business, custom workstation, and pro visualization supercomputers. For more information, please call (804) 419-0900 or visit www.VelocityMicro.com

Velocity Micro has earned over 75 industry awards, including 19 PC Magazine Editor's Choice awards. CNET, Digital Engineering Magazine, Maximum PC, PC World, Wired Magazine, and PC Gamer editors have all chosen Velocity Micro systems as some of the industry's best-performing, highest-quality, and most reliable PCs.

