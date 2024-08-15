The Folson Group Introduces Turnkey Local Law 88 Compliance Service for NYC Property Managers and Condo and Co-Op Boards

Simplify LL88 Compliance With The Folson Group's Turnkey Service, Saving Time, Reducing Costs and Ensuring Your Building Meets NYC's 2025 Deadline

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / The Folson Group, a leading consultancy specializing in energy efficiency for New York City's co-op and condo buildings, is proud to announce the launch of its new Turnkey Local Law 88 Compliance Service. This comprehensive solution is designed to assist property managers and condo and co-op boards in navigating the complexities of Local Law 88 (LL88), ensuring full compliance with the City's stringent energy-efficiency regulations.

Local Law 88 mandates that all NYC buildings over 25,000 square feet upgrade their lighting systems to energy-efficient LED lights with lighting controls by Jan. 1, 2025. The law is part of the City's broader initiative to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. However, meeting these requirements can be a significant challenge for property managers and co-op boards who must coordinate assessments, upgrades, and compliance reporting.

"We understand the pressures that property managers and co-op boards face in meeting the requirements of Local Law 88," said Tina Larsson, CEO of The Folson Group. "Our turnkey service is designed to simplify the entire process from initial assessment to final compliance reporting, so that our clients can focus on other important aspects of managing their properties."

Key Features of The Folson Group's LL88 Compliance Service:

Expert Assessment and Planning: The Folson Group conducts a thorough audit of the building's existing lighting systems, identifying all non-compliant fixtures and providing a detailed upgrade plan. Seamless Implementation: The service includes the selection of qualified installers to install energy-efficient LED fixtures, partnering with top lighting designers and electricians to ensure quality and compliance. Comprehensive Compliance Reporting: The Folson Group handles all necessary documentation and submits the LL88 compliance report to the NYC Department of Buildings, ensuring that clients meet the deadline and avoid potential fines. Cost Savings: By leveraging available rebates, such as those offered by Con Edison, The Folson Group helps reduce the financial burden of compliance on property owners.

About The Folson Group:

The Folson Group is a New York City-based consultancy and project manager that specializes in helping co-op and condo boards manage their buildings like businesses. With a focus on efficiency, sustainability, and compliance, The Folson Group offers a range of services designed to enhance the value and performance of residential buildings across the city. The new LL88 Compliance Service is the latest addition to our portfolio, reflecting our commitment to supporting NYC's sustainability goals.

For more information about The Folson Group's new turnkey Local Law 88 Compliance Service, visit LL88Compliance to schedule a consultation.

