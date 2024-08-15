Medical Components Specialists, Inc.: Medical Component Specialists Expands Quick Ship Program

BELLINGHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / For medical device manufacturers, having the right suppliers ensures necessary components can be obtained whenever needed. For this reason, Medical Component Specialists' Quick Ship Program provides next-day shipping for over 400 catheter-forming mandrels and raw materials.

Quick Ship Product Announcement

Recently, the Quick Ship Program expanded to include PTFE GLASS filled and Nitinol catheter-forming mandrels for microcatheters for neurovascular applications in sizes ranging from .014" to .025". Like any product in the Quick Ship Program line-up, these are available for next-day shipping. Medical device companies can rest assured that they will receive these crucial components and avoid frustrating delays.

The full line of products available through the Quick Ship Program include:

PTFE GLASS Solid: Sizes 2 to 34 French (78" length)

PTFE PURE Plain Beading: Sizes 2 to 34 French (78" length)

Quick Release PTFE GLASS Tubing: Sizes 8 to 30 French (2.5 to 10 mm), 1 to 2 mm wall thickness

M2 Tool Steel: 1 to 3.2 mm

17-4 & 17-7: 1 to 10 mm

Ultra Polish 304SS Catheter Mandrels: Sizes 3 to 32 French (73" length)

PTFE Coated 304SS Catheter Mandrels: Sizes .007" to .125" (73" length)

Diamond Drawn 304V Catheter Mandrels: Sizes .009" to .042" (73" length)

Precision Ground 304SS Catheter Mandrels: Sizes .043" to .187" (73" length)

PTFE Coated SS Hollow Tube 304SS Catheter Mandrels: Sizes .134" to .310" (60" length)

To make ordering quicker and easier than ever, customers can purchase items through MCS's online store. The Quick Ship Program is designed to meet time-sensitive mandrel needs and exemplifies the MCS commitment to being the preferred medical component provider for OEMs worldwide. Contact MCS today to learn more about the Quick Ship Program.

About Medical Component Specialists: MCS manufactures medical components like ortho-pins, mandrels, cannulated drills, and staples for orthopedics and interventional applications. MCS's master grinding capabilities ensure precision and unsurpassed quality while its CNC machining enables high-volume production to suit customers' diverse needs. With full in-line production capabilities and ISO 13485 certification, MCS has quickly become a preferred supplier of precision medical components to Medical OEMs worldwide.

