Titans Media, LLC: Titans of Mortgage Releases Transformative New Masterclass for Mortgage Professionals

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / Titans Media, LLC, a leading provider of online programs for mortgage and real estate professionals, today announced the launch of Titans of Mortgage, an exclusive masterclass system and community to transform and build loan originators' businesses.

Titans of Mortgage: The Only Mortgage Subscription You'll Ever Need

Titans of Mortgage features daily masterclasses presented by industry legends in mortgage, business and marketing. The system presents leading strategies, tactics and insights relied upon by these industry legends to train millions of mortgage professionals over the last 40 years.

"We have carefully selected the biggest names in the industry to come together for the first time, sharing their vast war chest of knowledge and experience," said Warren Dow, co-founder of Titans of Mortgage. "From start to finish, Titans has been designed to guide mortgage professionals to create prosperous and sustainable businesses, versus just sell the next loan."

The exclusive Titans of Mortgage community of coaches, trainers and speakers includes:

Jay Abraham. Named by Forbes as one of the top five executive coaches in the nation, Abraham is a leading business strategy consultant, conference speaker and best-selling author known for distinctive innovations in the direct response marketing industry. Abraham has generated more than $30 billion in combined additional profits for thousands of businesses worldwide in thousands of different industries.

Dale Vermillion. A 30-year mortgage veteran and consultant providing high-integrity sales and management training, Vermillion has worked with more than 700 mortgage companies and coached more than a million mortgage professionals.

Cindy Ertman. As one of the Top 100 Loan Originators in the country for over a decade, Ertman trains mortgage professionals to expand their vision and create greater success, prosperity and fulfillment.

René Rodriguez. A dynamic keynote speaker, leadership advisor and change management consultant, Rodriguez has trained more than 100,000 leaders from companies including Coca-Cola, 3M, Wells Fargo, Cargill, Nestlé, Microsoft and more.

Josh Pitts. After building a successful mortgage company and ranking among the top one percent of mortgage advisors, the founder and CEO of Shred Media built a massive personal brand by leveraging the power of social media.

The Titans of Mortgage system will be available for purchase starting Sept. 16, 2024, with a monthly subscription price of $99.95. Early adopters can pre-order through the Titans of Mortgage website through Sept. 15, 2024, and receive a 20% discount.

About Titans Media LLC: Founded in 2020, Titans Media produces innovative media that features leaders from the mortgage, real estate, business and marketing worlds. With its portfolio of online programs and learning platforms, Titans Media creates insightful, industry-specific media to empower, inform and educate its audiences.

For additional information, visit our website at titansofmortgage.com.

