Rave Restaurant Group: Pizza Inn and New Franchise Partner Team Up to Bring Seven New Locations to Egypt

Iconic American Pizza Brand's Growth Marks Significant Milestone in Middle East's Culinary Landscape

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / Pizza Inn announced today a new multi-store Master Franchise Agreement partnership with Al Ruwad Hospitality Services & Restaurants Management Group in Egypt. The first Pizza Inn location is scheduled to open in Cairo during the fourth quarter of 2024 as part of a seven-store agreement.

RAVE Logo

This expansion marks another significant milestone for Pizza Inn's international growth strategy. Pizza Inn is one of the world's most recognized pizza brands, known for its commitment to bringing a unique blend of flavor, convenience and value to pizza lovers across the world since 1995.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Pizza Inn for the Arab Republic of Egypt and have full confidence that together we will further establish the brand as a household name across Egypt," said Magdy Al Khazrjy, CEO of Al Ruwad Hospitality Services & Restaurants Management Group. "The team at Pizza Inn have been incredible partners throughout this process, and our shared commitment to excellence, passion for authentic pizza and dedication to creating memorable moments for our customers makes this collaboration special."

Following its first opening, Al Ruwad Hospitality Services & Restaurants Management Group plans to debut two additional locations each year for the next three years in cities across Egypt. The restaurants will offer Pizza Inn's signature menu of pizzas, pasta dishes, wings and famous Pizzerts®.

"Partnering with Al Ruwad Hospitality Services & Restaurants Management Group to bring Pizza Inn to an even larger audience in Egypt is a great honor," said Brandon Solano, CEO of RAVE Restaurant Group. "We are confident Al Ruwad Hospitality Services & Restaurants Management Group will bring our brand to life as we bolster our presence in the Middle East and introduce Pizza Inn to new markets - serving up our something-for-everyone menu with the level of quality that has made us America's Hometown Pizza Buffet and a family favorite for more than 65 years."

To find the Pizza Inn nearest you or for more information on the entire menu, visit pizzainn.com.

About Pizza Inn

Since 1958, Pizza Inn's popular pizza buffet and friendly service have solidified the brand as America's Favorite Hometown Pizza Buffet. Unlike your typical buffet, Pizza Inn built a reputation for using house-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, fresh ingredients and house-made signature sauce. This, combined with its small-town vibe, are the hallmarks of its restaurants that feature signature pan pizzas, chocolate chip pizzerts®, pasta dishes, salads and innovative creations that reflect today's customer cravings. The brand continues to thrive with new menu innovations, including its popular NYXL Pizza. Follow Pizza Inn on Instagram @pizzainn and to learn more about franchising opportunities, visit www.pizzainn.com/franchise.

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ:RAVE] has inspired restaurant innovation and countless customer smiles with its trailblazing pizza concepts. The Company owns, franchises, licenses and supplies Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. The Pizza Inn experience is unlike your typical buffet. Since 1958, Pizza Inn's house-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, fresh ingredients and house-made signature sauce combined with friendly service solidified the brand to become America's favorite hometown pizza place. This, in addition to its small-town vibe, are the hallmarks of Pizza Inn restaurants. In 2011, RAVE introduced Pie Five Pizza, pioneering a fast-casual pizza brand that transformed the classic pizzeria into a concept offering personalization, sophisticated ingredients and speed. Pie Five's craft pizzas are baked fresh daily and feature house-made ingredients, creative recipes and craveable crust creations. In 2024, RAVE recorded its 15th consecutive quarter of profitability with same-store sales growth at both Pizza Inn and Pie Five. For more information, visit www.raverg.com, and follow on Instagram @pizzainn and @piefivepizza.

Contact Information

Jay Brasher

Senior Publicist

jbrasher@championmgt.com

806-437-9583

SOURCE: RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.