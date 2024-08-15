Vista Social Launches Groundbreaking Employee Advocacy Feature to Exponentially Accelerate Brands' Social Media Reach

Employee Advocacy by Vista Social enables employees to share and engage with branded content within a few clicks and stay compliant with pre-approved copy to exponentially boost brand reach. Turn your employees into a megaphone for your brand.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / Today, Vista Social, the trailblazing social media management platform, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Employee Advocacy feature; a game-changer set to redefine how brands amplify their social media reach exponentially while significantly reducing awareness marketing spend. This feature, designed to empower employees as brand advocates, is poised to 14x company reach, making Vista Social the go-to platform for forward-thinking brands aiming to dominate the digital landscape.





In a world where authentic content reigns supreme, Vista Social's Employee Advocacy feature stands out by turning every employee into a powerful voice for the brand. With the ability to share curated content, monitor engagement, and track earned media value in real-time, brands can now effortlessly tap into the trust and influence that their employees hold within their networks. This isn't just another feature-it's a movement toward more genuine and impactful brand communication.

"At Vista Social, we believe that the most powerful voice a brand can have is that of its employees. Our new Employee Advocacy feature not only amplifies this voice but does so in a way that is both authentic and scalable. We're excited to see how our clients will leverage this tool to create stronger, more connected communities around their brands." - Vitaly Veksler, CEO, Vista Social.

Vista Social's new feature is seamlessly embedded into its all-in-one platform. This means brands can manage employee advocacy alongside their broader social media workflows, without the hassle of switching between multiple tools. Vista Social provides an intuitive dashboard where content can be approved and distributed to employees with ease, making it the simplest and most effective employee advocacy tool on the market.

How Vista Social Stands Out from the Competition

Vista Social's employee advocacy feature not only empowers teams to share branded content with compliant, pre-approved copy but uniquely allows them to engage directly with the original post on the company page. This dual action significantly boosts engagement on the native post. Additionally, Vista Social doesn't just track shared content; it goes a step further by tracking brand Mentions and attributing them to specific advocates.

About Vista Social

Vista Social is a leading social media management platform of today, designed to help teams achieve unmatched efficiency and simplify collaboration, that's been trusted by over 26k brands and agencies. With a strong commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Vista Social continues to provide first-to-market solutions for end-to-end social media management, scheduling and more.

