Donnerstag, 15.08.2024
700% Gewinne sind nur der Anfang: Warum Panther Minerals unser #1 Uranium-Tipp ist
WKN: 909190 | ISIN: US9884981013 | Ticker-Symbol: TGR
Tradegate
15.08.24
16:33 Uhr
125,00 Euro
+0,40
+0,32 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
124,40124,9516:37
ACCESSWIRE
15.08.2024 15:26 Uhr
Yum! Brands: The Summer of International Spotlight - Daniel F.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / Yum! Brands

Daniel F. (Director, Technology)

Taco Bell Blog

Taco Bell International is home to over 1,100 restaurants in 31 countries outside the US. From building the brand in new markets, to disrupting the food industry with culturally relevant innovations, our international teams embody the Restless Creativity spirit in their efforts of taking the Taco Bell magic worldwide. As we head into what we're calling "The Summer of International", we'll be sharing their personal journeys, exciting adventures overseas, and career growth stories that have quite literally taken them across the globe.

Daniel first got his start at The Bell a few years ago working on consumer experiences, which even led to him living in Singapore for about a year! Now, he leads Technology for Taco Bell International traveling across the world, experiencing new cultures and seeing our brand grow in fruitful ways. Get to know more about him and his career below.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.