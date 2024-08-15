Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on August 15, 2024

Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2024) - Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA), a leading diversified financial services company specializing in life, living benefits, and final expense insurance, today announced management's plan for participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on August 15, 2024

Citizens management will attend one-on-one meetings at the Sidoti Virtual Conference on August 15, 2024. Sidoti will host a fireside chat webcast with Citizens management on August 15 at 11:30 AM ET, moderated by a Sidoti research analyst. The live, interactive fireside chat webcast will be accessible on Sidoti's website HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on August 22, 2024

Citizens management plans to present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on August 22 at 10:50 ET. The live, interactive webcast and slide presentation will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing.

LD Micro 17th Annual Main Event Conference in Los Angeles on October 29, 2024

Citizens management plans to present and participate in one-on-one meetings at the LD Micro Conference in Los Angeles on October 29. Conference attendees are encouraged to register and request a one-on-one in-person meeting with Ideal Power management by email to LD Micro at dean@ldmicro.com.

The live, interactive webcast at the LD Micro Conference is October 29 at 12:30 PT and will be accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website under the Events tab HERE. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing when it is available.

About Citizens, Inc.

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA) is a diversified financial services company providing life, living benefits and final expense insurance and other financial products to individuals and small businesses in the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Through its customer-centric growth strategy, Citizens offers innovative products to address the evolving needs of its customers in their native languages of English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Mandarin. The Company operates two primary segments: Life Insurance, where internationally the Company is a market leader in U.S. Dollar denominated life insurance and where it is growing in niche markets in the United States through its final expense products distributed through white-label and established distribution channels, and Home Service Insurance, which operates primarily in the U.S. Gulf coast region. For more information about Citizens, please visit the website at www.citizensinc.com and LinkedIn.

