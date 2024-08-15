Danish startup Shiney AI says it wants to attract old and new customers to PV installation companies with targeted text messages and email campaigns. From pv magazine Germany Solar companies acquire new customers by purchasing leads or running social media campaigns. However, lead costs have risen sharply, and success rates for social media campaigns remain low. Some companies have many such leads in their databases from the past. After a while, these are considered "cold," so it is important to calculate whether the effort of contacting potential customers again is worthwhile for sales. This ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...