ACT Expands Global Footprint With New Site in Johannesburg, South Africa

ACT Expands Global Footprint with New Johannesburg Site

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / ACT, a leading Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest site in Johannesburg, South Africa. This strategic expansion reinforces ACT's commitment to providing exceptional and tailored outsourcing solutions to clients worldwide.









Located in the vibrant city of Johannesburg, the new facility will serve as a hub for delivering a wide range of BPO services, including customer service, technical support, sales, fraud detection and prevention, omnichannel, and back-office operations. ACT aims to meet the growing demand for outsourcing services in the region from clients around the world, while maintaining its reputation for excellence and innovation driven by its Total Experience Formula, delayered business model, data-rich foundation and 100% employee ownership.

"We are thrilled to continue our expansion in South Africa, with the addition of our latest location in Johannesburg," said Hunter Croft, President and CEO of ACT. "This expansion reflects our dedication to serving our clients' needs and our confidence in the talent and opportunities available in South Africa."

Susan Parker, COO of ACT added, "Automation and nuances of the modern customer experience are resulting in increasingly complex customer interactions. ACT's decision to expand its footprint in South Africa is driven by a strong market demand for offshore locations offering the ability to handle such complex interactions, supported by an educated workforce and government programs. We have a full pipeline of customers looking to expand beyond the traditional and saturated outsourcing destinations."

ACT's Johannesburg site will be led by industry veteran and Johannesburg native, Dillon Pillay. Pillay stated, "ACT's Johannesburg opening represents a pivotal step in ACT's journey. I am proud to lead their expansion in South Africa and excited to work with such a talented and motivated team. With this new capacity and highly talented workforce, we are well positioned to meet the evolving needs of our clients with all the benefits this region has to offer."

By establishing a presence in Johannesburg, ACT is poised to further capitalize on its success and continue delivering innovative outsourcing solutions to clients worldwide.

For more information about ACT and its services, visit www.acttoday.com.

About ACT:

ACT is a U.S.-based business process outsourcing provider and global leader in customer care. Our approach is founded on a winning formula - that the best solutions integrate Employee Experience (EX) + Customer Experience (CX) + User Experience (UX) + Digital Experience (DX) + Multi-experience (MX) for an outstanding Total Experience (TX) overall. As a 100% employee-owned company, we have placed Employee Experience at the center of our business strategy because we know that engaged employees ensure the best customer outcomes. As shareholders in the business, our Employee Owners have a personal interest in delivering value to our clients, and their motivations are uniquely aligned to our clients' success.

We have more than 27 years' experience helping our partners drive growth and brand loyalty by providing amazing experiences across every touchpoint and channel of the customer journey. We serve many of the world's top companies spanning a wide range of verticals, including numerous Fortune 50 clients. We offer a broad range of leading-edge technologies and custom solutions tailored to your business needs to make every unique customer connection count.

