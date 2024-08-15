Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn and Barometer Join Forces to Bolster Brand Safety Across Expansive Podcasting Marketplace

Today, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, and Barometer, a contextual AI engine redefining the legacy of contextual targeting and brand suitability, announced a strategic partnership to ensure brand safety across Libsyn's extensive podcasting marketplace - providing continuous verification of brand suitability for every podcast episode.

Podcast advertising revenues are projected to grow by 12% this year, surpassing $2 billion, and are on track to reach nearly $2.6 billion by 2026, according to the IAB. As more advertisers enter the podcasting realm and increase their ad spending to build authentic connections and drive consumer action, they're seeking assurances that their ads appear in podcast content that aligns with their brand values.

Barometer's innovative technology evaluates every podcast episode against each advertiser's unique standards of brand safety and suitability. Traditional keyword-based brand safety solutions deliver sub-optimal outcomes. Instead, Barometer's AI-powered approach brings context back into the picture. Advertisers can customize and curate campaigns based on custom requirements using Barometer's unique curation capabilities. This partnership offers a robust and nuanced approach to evaluating and aligning content with brand values, emphasizing brand suitability, authenticity in tone, and alignment with content creators.

"With our extensive catalog of thousands of shows, from independent creators to established names, we have expert insights into our inventory," said Stephen Pickens, Executive Vice President of Sales at Libsyn Ads. "Partnering with Barometer, a leader in podcast brand suitability, allows us to uniquely customize and group our inventory to meet the specific brand safety needs of our advertisers. We're thrilled to build on this partnership to foster trust and authenticity in every episode, ensuring that every brand's message aligns perfectly with the audiences across our expansive creator marketplace."

Tamara Zubatiy, Co-Founder and CEO of Barometer, stated, "Libsyn has been a pioneer in podcast advertising and together, we look forward to educating advertisers on the evolution of brand safety, brand suitability and contextual targeting in podcasting and providing tools that offer a customized approach to understanding the content they're engaging with, while also simplifying the alignment of their ad spend with their brand values."

With its expansive catalog of hundreds of exclusive podcasts and thousands of participating shows, Libsyn's full-service advertising solution offers advertisers invaluable monetization opportunities to access sought-after podcast advertising inventory like ABC Audio, The Viall Files, Aaron Mahnke's Lore, Darknet Diaries, The John Campea Show, Newsworthy, Berner Phone, and more.

This partnership marks another milestone for Libsyn as the Company celebrates its 20th year in podcasting. Over the years, Libsyn has made substantial investments in platform innovations, particularly in expanding its advertising offerings and enhancing industry-leading tools for creators and advertisers.

About Liberated Syndication

Celebrating our 20th year in podcasting, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio and video content. The Company hosts more than 75,000 shows and delivers over 8 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn Ads offers industry-leading podcast advertising solutions, serving as a comprehensive ad buying and management offering for creators, advertisers, and agencies to initiate and manage highly targeted campaigns across thousands of shows. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more information on the Company and the platforms that it powers.

About Barometer

Barometer is an omnichannel, AI-powered contextual engine with best-in-class brand suitability and contextual targeting solutions in audio. They help the largest brands in the world responsibly activate at scale in impactful channels like podcasts. Their patent-pending AI Brand Integrity Cloud uses natural language processing to analyze podcasts based on industry-standard taxonomies, including the IAB Content taxonomy 3.0 for contextual targeting and the Barometer Brand Standard Categories. These solutions drive radical transparency across the entire ad ecosystem building trust between the buy and sell sides to usher in a new era of scale and contextual understanding. Our proprietary, multimodal, contextual (and not keywords-based) technology makes brand suitability a process of INCLUSION rather than a block-list generator. Furthermore, through our investment in ensuring diverse voices & news content are not anti-targeted inadvertently, Barometer helps brands ensure their brand standards don't come at the cost of their brand values.

