DOG iD and 4 Paws for Ability Partner Up to Design Limited Edition Collection

The collection celebrates 4 Paws for Ability's work to place service dogs with children, adults, and veterans with disabilities.

COVINGTON, KY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / DOG iD (www.dogid.com), the leading online retailer for premium pet identification, is announcing a limited edition collection in partnership with 4 Paws for Ability, including a Dog ID Collar 2 and Legendary Leash, benefitting the organization's mission to provide service dogs for children, adults, and veterans with disabilities.

DOG iD x 4 Paws for Ability - Limited Edition Dog ID Collar 2





"At DOG iD, we believe in Purpose Over Profit," says DOG iD Co-Founder Edward Wimmer IV. "Even though we are a business, we're far more passionate about giving back and making a difference than simply making money. We are so proud to support 4 Paws for Ability's mission with this collection, and to be the official dog gear brand for this incredible organization."

The Dog ID Collar 2 and Legendary Leash were engineered with working dogs in mind, and have been tested by service dogs at 4 Paws for Ability. The Dog ID Collar 2 features a silent and snag-free design, so there is no risk of dangerous choking or the anxiety that can be caused by the jingle of dangling tags. The Legendary Leash features multiple handles and a hands-free design for flexibility, and has a swivel clip to prevent tangling. Both products feature hi vis stitching for improved visibility.

DOG iD is donating a Dog ID Collar 2 and Legendary Leash to outfit each service dog at 4 Paws for Ability with premium and durable gear.

"Partnering with DOG iD allows us to outfit our service dogs with gear that matches their dedication and resilience," says 4 Paws for Ability Executive Director Jennifer Lutes. "Their commitment to quality and safety, combined with their generous support, helps us continue our mission of transforming lives through these incredible dogs."

The collection is available exclusively on DOG iD's website.

About DOG iD: DOG iD is a leading resource for the safest, most unbreakable dog gear on the planet, offering innovative solutions for pet identification and gear. As a part of ROAD iD Brands, DOG iD offers silent, durable, and snag-free Dog ID tags that are guaranteed for life, along with a line of premium and durable dog gear. With a mission to revolutionize pet gear, DOG iD is committed to providing pet owners with the tools they need to keep their furry companions safe and secure.

About 4 Paws for Ability: 4 Paws for Ability is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of individuals with disabilities by providing expertly trained service dogs. Since its founding in 1998, 4 Paws has placed thousands of service dogs with children, adults, and veterans, empowering them with greater independence and improved quality of life. The organization's unique programs include training dogs for autism assistance, seizure alert, mobility assistance, and many other specialized needs.

