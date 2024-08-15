Greenpro Capital Corp.: GreenX Sign MOU with Singapore's InvestaX for Strategic Collaboration

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / GreenX is proud to announce the signing of Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with InvestaX, a leading Security Tokens Investment and trading platform licensed by Monetary Authority of Singapore. InvestaX holds the Capital Markets Services License ("CMS") to deal in securities and collective investment schemes; Recognized Market Operator License ("RMO") to operate an organised market for securities; and Exempt Financial Advisor to provide advice on units in collective investment schemes.

The collaboration will focus on providing secondary trading opportunities for security tokens or other digital assets across both Exchange, as well as cross marketing for primary listing opportunities. Issuers across different geographical region can now look forward to having their tokens recognized and traded through different platforms and multiple segments of users.

A pivotal element of this collaboration also includes participation from IX Swap, the world's first decentralized exchange for security token offerings ("STO") and real-world asset tokens ("RWA"). IX Swap offers crucial liquidity pools and automated market making services, effectively bridging the gap between centralized finance ("CeFi") and decentralized finance ("DeFi"). This integration is a vital infrastructure development for both the STO industry and brings leading Global STO infrastructure companies together.

"The collaboration with Singapore's InvestaX and IX Swap is highly complementary in providing our respective clients a broader and deeper RWA listing and trading platform that covers both professional/accredited and retail investors in terms of geographical reach and community building," said Philip Tam, CEO of GreenX. "We stride to establish a Global Alliance of licensed and regulated Security Token Exchanges - South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Europe and many more regulated regions. We can share our experience and facilitate the listing in the most favourable exchange for both issuers and users."

About InvestaX

Founded in 2015, InvestaX is the leading licensed tokenization software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform in Asia, licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore with a Capital Markets Service License (CMSL) and Recognized Market Operator (RMO) License for dealing in and trading Real World Asset Tokens (RWA) and Security Token Offerings (STO) for global offerings and investors. InvestaX's sister platform, IX Swap offers the world's first automated market maker (AMM) for security tokens and real world asset tokens. Both InvestaX and IX Swap are early pioneers in the use of blockchain technologies to develop leading infrastructure connecting traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) legally and compliantly.

More information can be found at https://www.investax.io/

About IX Swap

IX Swap is the first decentralized exchange for security tokens and tokenized stocks providing liquidity pools and automated market makers for these assets. It is the last infrastructure piece needed to bring life to the security token and tokenized stock industry as a solution for exchanges globally, bridging the gap between CeFi and DeFi.

More information can be found at https://www.ixswap.io/

About Green-X Corp

Green-X is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greenpro Capital Corp (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and operate one of the world's leading Shariah-Compliant ESG Digital Asset Exchange licensed under Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia. The Green-X exchange can be found at https://www.green-x.io/

About Greenpro Capital Corp

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and a Nevada corporation, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ), is a business incubator with strategic offices across Asia. With a diversified business portfolio comprising of finance, technology, banking, and Green-X for STOs, health and wellness as well as 30 years of experience in various industries, Greenpro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale. This is done through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. Greenpro also operates venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies.

For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

GRNQ has 7,575,813 shares issued and outstanding with a float of 4,089,641 shares

