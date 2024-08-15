INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Advanced Manufacturing Returns to Montréal Launching Inaugural Battery Technology Show, Fabrication de Batteries

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / Advanced Design & Manufacturing Montréal (ADM Montréal), the largest Canadian manufacturing expo will?return to the?Palais des congrès de Montréal, hosting dozens of expert-led sessions and events dedicated to the?plastics, automation, processing, packaging and battery manufacturing sectors. Registration for the event is now live, which will take place November 13-14, 2024.

The biennial event, which alternates with Advanced Manufacturing Toronto, will host over 250 exhibiting companies representing a wide range of manufacturing and engineering trades across the Canadian market through six co-located shows: Automation Technology (ATX) Montréal, Design & Manufacturing (D&M) Montréal, Expoplast, Pack Ex Montréal,?Powder & Bulk Solids Montréal ?and Fabrication de Batteries ( FabBatt), an all-new manufacturing and batteries brand.

This year, Advanced Manufacturing débuts FabBatt , a show devoted exclusively to battery manufacturing and battery material manufacturing in Québec, featuring a full day conference highlighting exhibitors from Québec's battery manufacturing industry. Top battery and battery material manufacturers will be represented throughout the space, bringing together countless industry professionals who work on the entire battery supply chain the first time on ADM Montréal's expo floor.

Advanced manufacturing is a major driver in Canada's economy, with Montréal in particular being a globally recognized hub for artificial intelligence and engineering . Advanced Manufacturing Montréal will showcase innovative companies from Canada and across the globe under one-roof to collaborate, share common interests, practices and business needs.

"Canada is a major player in multiple engineering and manufacturing sectors and is increasingly investing more into technologies moving the manufacturing industry forward," says John Lewinski, VP, Informa Markets Engineering. "Advanced Manufacturing Montréal returns with re-invigorated focus on what makes Québec manufacturing so prominent on the global stage as we lineup the most robust thought leadership and new market insights to continue to support Canada's engineering growth."

For more information and to register to attend Advanced Manufacturing Montréal, please visit www.admmontreal.com .

About Informa Markets Engineering

Informa Markets' Engineering portfolio is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibition organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit?www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Informa Markets Engineering PR

EngineeringPR@informa.com SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING

View the original press release on accesswire.com