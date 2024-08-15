Anzeige
15.08.2024
Zavodnick, Zavodnick & Lasky, LLC: New Website, Same Award-Winning Client Service From Zavodnick & Lasky Personal Injury Lawyers

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / One of Philadelphia's leading personal injury firms, Zavodnick & Lasky Personal Injury Lawyers has just unveiled a brand-new website designed to enhance user experience and reflect its position at the forefront of legal innovation. The website's cutting-edge design and seamless functionality across all devices reflect the firm's commitment to providing exceptional service to its clients.

Zavodnick & Lasky Personal Injury Lawyers in Philadelphia

Zavodnick & Lasky Personal Injury Lawyers in Philadelphia

Now, it is easier to access the law firm's "Case Results" section, where visitors can explore its top successes on behalf of injured clients. The homepage also highlights practice areas with newly designed icons for a more intuitive navigation experience. Additionally, the "Areas Served" page has been renewed to easily explore the cities and neighborhoods the law firm serves.

The firm hopes that these updates will elevate the user experience on its website and allow users to quickly access the catalog of helpful information on the site.

About Zavodnick & Lasky Personal Injury Lawyers

With a combined experience of over 80 years, partners Ryan Zavodnick, Howard Zavodnick, and Todd Lasky have established a reputation for handling even the most complex injury and accident cases in Pennsylvania. Our client-centric approach is evident in our mission to treat each client like family and secure the maximum compensation possible.

The firm's personal injury team has successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients, demonstrating our expertise in various practice areas, including car accidents, motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, wrongful death claims, and workers' compensation claims. Our lawyers have been recognized by The National Trial Lawyers, Super Lawyers, and Expertise, to name a few.

Whether you prefer an in-office consultation, a virtual meeting or a visit to your home or hospital, the attorneys at Zavodnick & Lasky Personal Injury Lawyers are available to discuss your case. If you or a loved one has suffered a personal injury in the Philadelphia area, don't hesitate to contact us for a free consultation. The firm offers contingency fee arrangements for all personal injury clients, ensuring that accident victims in Philly have access to affordable, high-quality legal representation.

Zavodnick & Lasky Personal Injury Lawyers - Philadelphia
123 S. Broad St., #1220
Philadelphia, PA 19109
Phone: (215) 875-7030
Website: https://www.zavodnicklaw.com/about-our-law-firm/

Contact Information

Ryan Zavodnick
Philadelphia Personal Injury Lawyer
zavodnickpersonalinjury@gmail.com
(215) 875-7030

SOURCE: Zavodnick & Lasky Personal Injury Lawyers

