The Board of Investments of the Philippines has granted a green lane certificate to a solar project that is being touted as the largest in the world to date. The accreditation will facilitate easier approval and processing of permits. The Board of Investments of the Philippines has issued a green lane certificate to Terra Solar Philippines for an under-construction project that has been touted as the world's largest solar array. The certification aims to streamline development. The PHP 185. 28 billion ($3. 25 billion) project is set to feature 3. 5 GW of solar panels and a 4. 5 GWh battery energy ...

