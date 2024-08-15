Agenos Energy and CGES AD Podgorica have signed a contract to construct an 87. 5 MW solar park in western Montenegro, bringing the project closer to completion. Montenegrin developer Agenos Energy and CGES AD Podgorica, an electric power transmission system operator, have signed a contract for the construction and grid connection of a 87. 5 MW solar park in Montenegro. The Vracenovici project will be built in western Montenegro, near the border with Bosnia and Herzegovina. Commissioning is currently scheduled for 2028. The plant will be connected to the transmission network at Vilus, where a 220/110 ...

