ContentWriters.com, LLC: ContentWriters Adds a Human Touch to AI Content With New Editing Service

ContentWriters has announced the launch of an AI editing service to bridge the gap between AI-generated content and Google's E-E-A-T standards. By combining AI efficiency with expert human editing, this new service elevates AI-generated content for businesses aiming to boost their SEO and online presence. This initiative reinforces ContentWriters' dedication to excellence and meeting the evolving needs of its clients.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / Writing content with AI tools like ChatGPT is cheap and easy, but there's a significant drawback. For businesses aiming to boost organic traffic and rank high on search engines, AI-generated content often fails to meet Google's E-E-A-T standards (Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, Trustworthiness). To bridge this gap, ContentWriters, a quality-centered content writing service with hand-selected, U.S.-based writers and editors, is launching an editing service specifically focused on AI-generated content.

"Since our inception, we've been committed to providing high-quality, human-powered content to help our clients share their expertise and achieve their marketing goals. That hasn't changed," explains ContentWriters CEO Emily OConnor Kefs. "This new service continues our commitment to excellence, ensuring that even AI-generated content meets the highest standards of quality and effectiveness."

AI tools are not new to the content world, but their use has skyrocketed since ChatGPT's launch in late 2022. In 2023, ContentWriters took a clear stance with its writers to ensure they continued to deliver original, human-generated content. The agency integrated Originality.ai into its platform with a policy that writers who were repeatedly flagged would be removed. While ContentWriters remains committed to creating human-written, authoritative content, the agency is adding an AI editing service for those clients already using the tools.

The new AI editing service offers two tiers of service:

Tier 2: The general review includes fact-checking, re-organizing according to content marketing best practices, editing, and enriching with brand voice and keywords.

Tier 1: The in-depth review includes the general review plus citations, checking biases, correcting any AI hallucinations, adding human insights from writers with industry expertise, and including internal links.

AI can produce text based on data patterns but doesn't express an authentic expert's depth, creativity, and insight. AI-written content can be robotic, repetitive or wildly inaccurate, undermining a brand's authority with readers and search engines. It lacks the humor, context, and critical thinking fundamental to engaging content that resonates with people.

This lack of a human touch translates into lower engagement and less marketing impact. It also falls short of the originality and fresh perspectives expert writers engaged in current events and trends can bring.

ContentWriters' new AI editing service is for businesses that want to leverage AI but understand the role of human intervention in creating content that connects with readers and drives results.

