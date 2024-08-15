Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.08.2024
700% Gewinne sind nur der Anfang: Warum Panther Minerals unser #1 Uranium-Tipp ist
WKN: 633824 | ISIN: SE0000936478 | Ticker-Symbol: IJU
Tradegate
13.08.24
14:30 Uhr
3,314 Euro
-0,047
-1,40 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTRUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTRUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,8343,97518:08
3,8643,94318:08
GlobeNewswire
15.08.2024 16:46 Uhr
98 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Intrum AB at XSTO

Lifting of Suspension

At Trading Venue XSTO

Issuer:   Intrum AB, LEI: 549300UNCO2FCUWXX470                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instrument INTRUM SE0000936478                         
:                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lifting   With reference to the press release published by Intrum AB on August
 reason:   15, 2024 at 16:30 CEST                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous The opening auction starts at 16:45 CEST followed by continuous   
 trading   trading from 16:55 CEST, August 15, 2024              
 from:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:  Order books have been flushed                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related   Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to lift
 instrumen  the suspension in all other instruments related to the issuer. All 
ts:     order books have been flushed.                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact   Enforcement & Investigations +46 8 405 70 50            
 details:  Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified.
