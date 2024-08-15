Canada Jetlines Ltd: Canada Jetlines Provides Corporate Update

Canada Jetlines Operations Ltd. (Cboe CA:CJET) ("Canada Jetlines" or the "Company") announced today that it will be temporarily ceasing airline operations effective August 15, 2024.

The continuing operations of the Company have been dependent upon the Company's ability to raise adequate financing and to grow the airline to the point where it can commence profitable operations. The Company has historically financed its future requirements through a combination of debt, equity or other facilities. The Company, overseen by an independent Board committee and advised by external advisors, pursued all available financing alternatives including strategic transactions, and equity and debt financings. Unfortunately despite these efforts, the Company has been unable to obtain the financing required to continue operations at this time.

Every effort is being made to assist passengers at this time. Passengers with existing bookings are advised to contact their credit card company to secure refunds for pre-booked travel.

The Company intends to file for creditor protection. Additional details will follow regarding such filing.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes but is not limited to the Company's future intentions as it relates to a creditor protection filing or continuing operations in the future.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the receipt of financing to commence creditor protection, restructuring or other formal court proceedings, the accuracy, reliability and success of Jetlines' business model; the continued compliance with the terms of governmental approvals; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where Jetlines will carry on business or have operations; the impact of competition and the competitive response to Jetlines' business strategy; and the availability of aircraft. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to, the Company's negative working capital position, the ability to obtain financing, the impact of general economic conditions, domestic and international airline industry conditions, supply chain disruptions causing delays in expected timelines, future relations with shareholders, volatility of fuel prices, increases in operating costs, terrorism, pandemics, natural disasters, currency fluctuations, interest rates, risks specific to the airline industry, the ability of management to implement Jetlines' operational strategy, the ability to attract qualified management and staff, labour disputes, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of (or compliance with) the necessary licenses from regulatory agencies, and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information.

