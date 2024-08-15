NOVA LIMA, Brazil--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA; B3: A2FY34) ("Afya" or the "Company"), the leading medical education group and medical practice solutions provider in Brazil, reported today financial and operating results for the three and six-month period, which ended on June 30, 2024 (second quarter 2024). Financial results are expressed in Brazilian Reais and are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
Second Quarter 2024 Highlights
- 2Q24 Net Revenue increased 13.7% YoY to R$809.9 million.
- 2Q24 Adjusted EBITDA increased 28.2% YoY reaching R$343.8 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 42.5%. Adjusted EBITDA Margin increased 490 bps YoY.
- 2Q24 Net Income increased 85.3% YoY, reaching R$162.2 million, and Adjusted Net Income increased 59.5% YoY, reaching R$210.3 million. Adjusted EPS growth was 61.8% in the same period.
First Half 2024 Highlights
- 1H24 Net Revenue increased 13.5% YoY to R$1,614.1 million.
- 1H24 Adjusted EBITDA increased 23.9% YoY reaching R$741.7 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 45.9%. Adjusted EBITDA Margin increased 380 bps YoY.
- 1H24 Net Income increased 80.5% YoY, reaching R$370.5 million, and Adjusted Net Income increased 54.7% YoY, reaching R$461.3 million. Adjusted EPS growth was 56.9% in the same period.
- Operating Cash Conversion ratio of 94.3%, with a solid cash position of R$ 723.4 million.
- ~320 thousand users in Afya's ecosystem.
|Table 1: Financial Highlights 1
|For the three months period ended June 30,
|For the six months period ended June 30,
|(in thousand of R$)
2024
2023
% Chg
2024
2023
% Chg
|(a) Net Revenue
809,890
712,607
13.7%
1,614,129
1,422,568
13.5%
|(b) Adjusted EBITDA 2
343,827
268,174
28.2%
741,679
598,373
23.9%
|(c) = (b)/(a) Adjusted EBITDA Margin
42.5%
37.6%
|490 bps
45.9%
42.1%
|380 bps
|Net income
162,200
87,537
85.3%
370,499
205,310
80.5%
|Adjusted Net income
210,346
131,903
59.5%
461,311
298,282
54.7%
|(1) No acquisitions were made during the period under review, therefore not affecting the comparable period.
|(2) See more information on "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" (Item 08).
Message from Management
With great satisfaction, I proudly present another quarter of exceptional operational and financial performance for Afya. Once again, we have demonstrated the resilience of our business, the successful execution of our strategy, the dedication of our team members, and the consistency of our business model. This quarter was marked by a growth in gross margin, primarily led by the Undergrad segments, an increase in Adjusted EBITDA margin in our consolidated figures, combined with solid cash generation, and robust EPS growth, reflecting our consistent business expansion.
A significant part of our margin expansion resulted from the complete integration of UNIMA and FCM Jaboatão, the ramp-up of the four Mais Médicos campuses that began operations in 3Q22, the operational restructuring efforts in the Continuing Education and Medical Practice Solutions segments, and more efficiency in Selling, General and Administrative expenses
We are pleased to announce the growth of our Undergrad offering with the authorization of an additional 80 seats at UNIMA Alagoas in the city of Maceió, bringing our total approved seats to 3,583. Additionally, we closed the acquisition of Unidom in July, with 300 seats in Salvador-BA. These actions underscore our commitment to providing quality medical education and our role as Brazil's leading medical education group.
We also saw a recovery in B2B Net Revenue from our Medical Practice Solutions segment. In the first quarter of 2024, some of the invoices were postponed, but now, we are glad to see a growth of 20% in comparison to the six-month period of the prior year in B2B Net Revenue
With another round of solid and sustainable growth, we have exceeded our expectations for what we had planned for Organic Growth and Margin Expansion in the first semester of 2024. In addition to the closing of Unidom and the seats expansion in UNIMA our guidance for 2024 was revised incorporating our growth in revenue and margin beyond expected, as well our latest acquisition and authorized seat expansion.
Our mission remains steadfast: to provide an ecosystem that integrates education and medical practice solutions for the entire medical journey, enhancing the development, updating, accuracy, and productivity of health professionals. We are very proud of our business and our achievements so far, and we are excited about our future plans.
1. Key Events in the Quarter:
- On May 2, 2024, Afya Participações announced that it has entered into a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the total share capital of Unidom Participações S.A. ("Unidom") which encompasses Unidompedro and Faculdade Dom Luiz, both located in the State of Bahia with operations in the cities of Salvador, Luis Eduardo Magalhães, Barreiras and Ribeira do Pombal. The acquisition contributes 300 operational medical school seats to Afya in Salvador, one of Brazil's largest cities. The aggregate purchase price (enterprise value) was R$ 660.0 million, and the estimated Net Debt was deducted from the down payment.
The price and payment conditions are:
- R$ 347.8 million, deducted from the estimated Net Debt, was paid in cash at closing.
- R$ 312.2 million will be paid in up to 10 annual installments of R$31.2 million, adjusted by the CDI (Interbank Certificate of Deposit) rate.
Afya expects an EV/EBITDA of 4.2x at maturity and post-synergies (2027). With the acquisition, Afya achieved 3,503 total approved seats at the time of the transaction.
2. Subsequent Event
- Afya announced on July 1, 2024, the closing of its acquisition of Unidom on the previously disclosed terms.
- On July 12, 2024, the Secretary of Regulation and Supervision of Higher Education of the Ministry of Education ("MEC") authorized the increase of 80 medical school seats of UNIMA, located in the city of Maceió, State of Alagoas, which will result in an additional payment of R$ 1.25 million per increased medical school seat, updated by IPCA since January 2, 2023 until the payment date to the selling shareholders of DelRey. With this authorization, Afya reaches 220 medical school seats on this campus, and 3,583 total approved medical school seats.
- On August 7, 2024, Afya Participações announced that entered into a loan agreement with International Finance Corporation ("IFC") to finance its expansion program, through acquisitions. The financing is IFC's first sustainability-linked loan based on social targets in the education sector. The pricing of IFC's loan will be linked to Afya reaching performance target levels in selected social key performance indicators encompassing free medical consultations for the community and quality of education according to Brazil's Ministry of Education criteria ("Sustainability KPIs"). According to the financing terms, IFC will loan up to R$500.0 million, which shall be repaid in seven equal semi-annual installments starting in April 2027. The interest rate is the Brazilian CDI rate plus 1.2%, and it may be reduced by 15 bps if the Sustainability KPIs are achieved. The disbursement is subject to customary closing conditions
3. 2024 Guidance
Following the acquisition of Unidom, the authorization of 80 seats in UNIMA Alagoas and the performance of the first semester, the company is adjusting its guidance upward for FY2024.
|Updated Guidance for 2024
|Net Revenue 1
|R$ 3,225 mn = ? = R$ 3,325 mn
|Adjusted EBITDA
|R$ 1,375 mn = ? = R$ 1,475 mn
|CAPEX 2
|R$ 220 mn = ? = R$ 260 mn
|(1) Excludes any acquisition that may be concluded after the issuance of the guidance, notably, the Unidom acquisition was included in the guidance provided
|(2) The 2024 Capex guidance does not encompass the earn-out payment in the amount of R$49.6 million related to the 40-seat increase at Faculdades Integradas Padrão (FIP Guanambi), and also excludes the earn-out payment due to UNIMA Alagoas for the 80-seat increase in July 2024.
4. 2Q24 Overview
Segment Information
The Company has three reportable segments as follows:
Undergrad, which provides educational services through undergraduate courses related to medical school, undergraduate health science and other ex-health undergraduate programs;
Continuing education, which provides medical education (including residency preparation programs, specialization test preparation and other medical capabilities), specialization and graduate courses in medicine, delivered through digital and in-person content; and
Medical Practice solutions, which provides clinical decision, clinical management and doctor-patient relationships for physicians and provide access, demand and efficiency for the healthcare players.
Key Revenue Drivers - Undergraduate Programs
|Table 2: Key Revenue Drivers
|Six months period ended June 30
2024
2023
% Chg
|Undergrad Programs
|MEDICAL SCHOOL
|Approved Seats
3,203
3,163
1.3%
|Operating Seats 1
3,153
3,113
1.3%
|Total Students (end of period)
22,661
20,790
9.0%
|Average Total Students
22,635
20,806
8.8%
|Net Revenue (Total - R$ '000)
1,211,764
1,056,382
14.7%
|Medical School Net Avg. Ticket (R$/month)
8,922
8,462
5.4%
|UNDERGRADUATE HEALTH SCIENCE
|Total Students (end of period)
24,252
21,117
14.8%
|Average Total Students
24,567
21,389
14.9%
|Net Revenue (Total - R$ '000)
113,767
106,838
6.5%
|OTHER EX- HEALTH UNDERGRADUATE
|Total Students (end of period)
26,816
24,545
9.3%
|Average Total Students
27,690
24,794
11.7%
|Net Revenue (Total - R$ '000)
88,634
83,022
6.8%
|Total Net Revenue
|Net Revenue (Total - R$ '000)
1,414,166
1,246,240
13.5%
|(1) The difference between approved and operating seats is 'Cametá'. A campus for which we already have the license but haven't started operations.
Key Revenue Drivers - Continuing Education
|Table 3: Key Revenue Drivers
|Six months period ended June 30
2024
2023
% Chg
|Continuing Education 1
|Total Students (end of period)
|Residency Journey - Business to Physicians B2P 2
13,058
9,829
32.9%
|Graduate Journey - Business to Physicians B2P
8,100
6,632
22.1%
|Other Courses - B2P and Business to Business Offerings
22,921
21,193
8.2%
|Total Students (end of period)
44,079
37,654
17.1%
|Net Revenue (R$ '000)
|Business to Physicians - B2P
118,940
103,797
14.6%
|Business to Business - B2B
8,566
9,878
-13.3%
|Total Net Revenue
127,506
113,675
12.2%
|(1) The figure above does not contemplate intercompany transactions
|(2) 'Content & Technology for Medical Education' which had been reported in 'Digital Services' table, has been reclassified to 'Continuing Education'
Key Revenue - Medical Practice Solutions
|Table 4: Key Revenue Drivers
|Six months period ended June 30
2024
2023
% Chg
|Medical Practice Solutions 1
|Active Payers (end of period)
|Clinical Decision
162,313
145,744
11.4%
|Clinical Management
33,398
27,958
19.5%
|Total Active Payers (end of period)
195,711
173,702
12.7%
|Monthly Active Users (MaU)
|Total Monthly Active Users (MaU) - Digital Services 2
253,497
257,000
-1.4%
|Net Revenue (R$ '000)
|Business to Physicians - B2P
65,113
58,070
12.1%
|Business to Business - B2B
11,743
9,768
20.2%
|Total Net Revenue
76,854
67,839
13.3%
|(1) The figure above does not contemplate intercompany transactions
|(2) 'Content & Technology for Medical Education' is now being reported in Continuing Education table
Key Operational Drivers - Users Positively Impacted by Afya
Users Positively Impacted by Afya represents the total number of medical students from the Undergrad Segment, students from the Continuing Education and users from Medical Practice Solutions. For the second quarter of 2024, Afya's ecosystem reached 320,237 users, in line with the same period of the prior year.
|Table 5: Key Revenue Drivers
|Six months period ended June 30
2024
2023
% Chg
|Users Positively Impacted by Afya 1
|Undergrad (Total Medical School Students - End of Period)
22,661
20,790
9.0%
|Continuing Education (Total Students - End of Period)
44,079
37,654
17.1%
|Medical Practice Solutions (Monthly Active Users)
253,497
257,000
-1.4%
|Ecosystem Outreach
320,237
315,444
1.5%
|(1) Ecosystem outreach does not contemplate intercompany figures. Note that there may be overlap in student numbers within the data.
Seasonality of Operations
Undergrad tuition revenues are related to the intake process, and monthly tuition fees charged to students and do not significantly fluctuate during each semester.
Continuing education revenues are mostly related to: (i) monthly intakes and tuition fees on medical education, which do not have a considerable concentration in any period; (ii) Medcel's revenue, derived from e-books transferred at a point of time, which are concentrated at in the first and last quarter of the year due to the enrollments; and (iii) Além da Medicina and Afya Papers revenues, which are sold in the last and first quarter of the year due to the timeline of exams and recognized mainly over time.
Medical Practice Solutions are comprised mainly of Afya Whitebook and Afya iClinic revenues, which do not have significant fluctuations regarding seasonality.
Net Revenue
Net Revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was R$809.9 million, an increase of 13.7% over the same period in the prior year. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, Net Revenue was R$1,614.1 million, reflecting a 13.5% increase over the same period of last year. The revenue increase was mainly due to higher tickets in Medicine courses by 5.4%, maturation of medical seats, the 40 seats expansion in Guanambi campus, the Continuing Education intake performance and Medical Practice Solutions execution.
|Table 6: Revenue & Revenue Mix 1
|(in thousands of R$)
|For the three months period ended June 30,
|For the six months period ended June 30,
2024
2023
% Chg
2024
2023
% Chg
|Net Revenue Mix
|Undergrad
709,647
625,264
13.5%
1,414,166
1,246,240
13.5%
|Continuing Education
62,091
55,463
12.0%
127,506
113,675
12.2%
|Medical Practice Solutions
40,281
34,299
17.4%
76,854
67,839
13.3%
|Inter-segment transactions
- 2,129
- 2,419
-12.0%
-4,397
- 5,186
-15.2%
|Total Reported Net Revenue
809,890
712,607
13.7%
1,614,129
1,422,568
13.5%
|(1) No acquisitions were made during the period under review, therefore not affecting the comparable period.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA for the three-month period ended June 30, 2024, increased by 28.2% to R$343.8 million, up from R$268.2 million in the same period of the prior year, with the Adjusted EBITDA Margin rising by 490 basis points to 42.5%. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, Adjusted EBITDA was R$741.7 million, an increase of 23.9% over the same period of the prior year, accompanied by an Adjusted EBITDA Margin increase of 380 basis points in the same period.
The Adjusted EBITDA Margin expansion is primarily attributable to: (a) gross margin expansion lead by Undergrad business; (b) completion of UNIMA and Afya Jaboatão integration process in November 2023; (c) the ramp up of the four Mais Médicos campuses that started operation in 3Q22; (d) operational restructuring efforts in Continuing Education and Medical Practice Solutions segments; and (e) More efficiency in Selling, General and Administrative expenses.
Table 7: Reconciliation between Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income
|(in thousands of R$)
For the three months period ended June 30,
For the six months period ended June 30,
2024
2023
% Chg
2024
2023
% Chg
|Net income
162,200
87,537
85.3%
370,499
205,310
80.5%
|Net financial result
68,551
90,226
-24.0%
142,917
186,778
-23.5%
|Income taxes expense
3,091
2,090
47.9%
13,956
21,150
-34.0%
|Depreciation and amortization
84,038
72,306
16.2%
163,307
138,264
18.1%
|Interest received 1
8,619
4,842
78.0%
21,034
15,141
38.9%
|Income share associate
(3,028)
(3,210)
-5.7%
(7,200)
(7,056)
2.0%
|Share-based compensation
11,799
6,902
71.0%
20,428
13,398
52.5%
|Non-recurring expenses:
8,557
7,481
14.4%
16,738
25,388
-34.1%
|- Integration of new companies 2
5,408
6,282
-13.9%
11,278
12,182
-7.4%
|- M&A advisory and due diligence 3
1,336
635
110.4%
1,583
11,674
-86.4%
|- Expansion projects 4
1,765
378
366.9%
2,370
529
347.9%
|- Restructuring expenses 5
48
556
-91.4%
1,507
1,951
-22.8%
|- Mandatory Discounts in Tuition Fees 6
-
(370)
n.a.
-
(948)
n.a.
|Adjusted EBITDA
343,827
268,174
28.2%
741,679
598,373
23.9%
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
42.5%
37.6%
490 bps
45.9%
42.1%
380 bps
|(1) Represents the interest received on late payments of monthly tuition fees.
|(2) Consists of expenses related to the integration of newly acquired companies.
|(3) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for our M&A transactions.
|(4) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses.
|(5) Consists of expenses related to the employee redundancies in connection with the organizational restructuring of our acquired companies.
|(6) Consists of mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees, individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision.
Adjusted Net Income
Net Income for the three-month period of the second quarter of 2024 was R$162.2 million, an increase of 85.3% over the same period of the prior year. Adjusted Net Income was R$210.3 million, which resulted in an increase of 59.5% over the same period from the previous year. For the six-month period, Afya achieved a Net Income of R$370.5 million, 80.5% higher than the same period of 2023, and an Adjusted Net Income of R$ 461.3 million which was 54.7% higher than the previous period. This performance was mainly due to: (a) enhancement of operational results (details above); (b) reduction in finance expenses due to a decrease in Net Debt (excluding IFRS 16) in R$ 544.8 million and lower interest rates; and (c) lower effective tax rates than last year.
Adjusted EPS reached R$2.29 per share for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 61.8% YoY, reflecting the increase in Net Income and capital allocation discipline.
|Table 8: Adjusted Net Income
|(in thousands of R$)
|For the three months period ended June 30,
|For the six months period ended June 30,
2024
2023
% Chg
2024
2023
% Chg
|Net income
162,200
87,537
85.3%
370,499
205,310
80.5%
|Amortization of customer relationships and trademark 1
27,790
29,983
-7.3%
53,646
54,186
-1.0%
|Share-based compensation
11,799
6,902
71.0%
20,428
13,398
52.5%
|Non-recurring expenses:
8,557
7,481
14.4%
16,738
25,388
-34.1%
|- Integration of new companies 2
5,408
6,282
-13.9%
11,278
12,182
-7.4%
|- M&A advisory and due diligence 3
1,336
635
110.4%
1,583
11,674
-86.4%
|- Expansion projects 4
1,765
378
366.9%
2,370
529
347.9%
|- Restructuring expenses 5
48
556
-91.4%
1,507
1,951
-22.8%
|- Mandatory Discounts in Tuition Fees 6
-
(370)
|n.a.
-
(948)
|n.a.
|Adjusted Net Income
210,346
131,903
59.5%
461,311
298,282
54.7%
|Basic earnings per share - in R$ 7
1.76
0.92
90.5%
4.02
2.17
85.2%
|Adjusted earnings per share - in R$ 8
2.29
1.42
61.8%
5.03
3.20
56.9%
|(1) Consists of amortization of customer relationships and trademark recorded under business combinations.
|(2) Consists of expenses related to the integration of newly acquired companies.
|(3) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for our M&A transactions.
|(4) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses.
|(5) Consists of expenses related to the employee redundancies in connection with the organizational restructuring of our acquired companies.
|(6) Consists of mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees, individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision.
|(7) Basic earnings per share: Net Income/Weighted average number of outstanding shares.
|(8) Adjusted earnings per share: Adjusted Net Income attributable to equity holders of the Parent/Weighted average number of outstanding shares.
Cash and Debt Position
On June 30, 2024, Cash and Cash Equivalents were R$723.4 million, an increase of 30.8% over December 31, 2023. The Net Debt, excluding the effect of IFRS 16, totaled R$1,458.8 million compared to December 31, 2023, Afya reduced its Net Debt by R$355.8 million due to solid Operating Cashflow generation.
For the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, Afya reported Cash Flow from Operating Activities of R$683.4 million, up from R$566.5 million in the same period of the previous year, an increase of 20.6% YoY, boosted by the solid operational results. Operating Cash Conversion Ratio achieved 94.3%.
|Table 9: Operating Cash Conversion Ratio Reconciliation
|For the six months period ended June 30,
|(in thousands of R$)
|Considering the adoption of IFRS 16
2024
2023
% Chg
|(a) Net cash flows from operating activities
667,169
537,492
24.1%
|(b) Income taxes paid
16,208
28,988
-44.1%
|(c) = (a) + (b) Cash flow from operating activities
683,377
566,480
20.6%
|(d) Adjusted EBITDA
741,679
598,373
23.9%
|(e) Non-recurring expenses:
16,738
25,388
-34.1%
|- Integration of new companies 1
11,278
12,182
-7.4%
|- M&A advisory and due diligence 2
1,583
11,674
-86.4%
|- Expansion projects 3
2,370
529
347.9%
|- Restructuring Expenses 4
1,507
1,951
-22.8%
|- Mandatory Discounts in Tuition Fees 5
-
(948)
|n.a.
|(f) = (d) - (e) Adjusted EBITDA ex- non-recurring expenses
724,941
572,985
26.5%
|(g) = (c) / (f) Operating cash conversion ratio
94.3%
98.9%
|-460 bps
|(1) Consists of expenses related to the integration of newly acquired companies.
|(2) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with due diligence services for M&A transactions.
|(3) Consists of expenses related to professional and consultant fees in connection with the opening of new campuses.
|(4) Consists of expenses related to the employee redundancies in connection with the organizational restructuring of acquired companies.
|(5) Consists of mandatory discounts in tuition fees granted by state decrees, individual/collective legal proceedings and public civil proceedings due to COVID 19 on site classes restriction and excludes any recovery of these discounts that were invoiced based on the Supreme Court decision.
The following table shows more information regarding the cost of debt for in the first half of 2024, considering loans and financing, capital market and accounts payable to selling shareholders. Afya's capital structure remains solid with a conservative leveraging position and a low cost of debt. Considering Unidom's acquisition and the updated mid guidance Afya's Net Debt (excluding the effect of IFRS16) divided by the Adjusted EBITDA would be 1.49x.
|Table 10: Gross Debt and Average Cost of Debt
|(in millions of R$)
|For the closing of the six months period ended in June 30,
|Cost of Debt
|Gross Debt
|Duration (Years)
|Per year
|%CDI²
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Loans and financing: Softbank
827
825
1.9
2.9
6.5%
6.5%
58%
48%
|Loans and financing: Debentures
526
537
3.1
4.1
12.6%
15.5%
117%
114%
|Loans and financing: Others
432
563
1.0
1.6
12.6%
15.5%
117%
114%
|Accounts payable to selling shareholders
398
820
0.7
1.0
10.7%
13.0%
100%
97%
|Total¹| Average
2,183
2,745
1.8
2.3
9.7%
11.9%
91%
89%
|(1) Total amount refers only to the "Gross Debt" columns
|(2) Based on the annualized Interbank Certificates of Deposit ("CDI") rate for the period as a reference: 1H24: ~10.40% p.y. and for 1H23: ~13.65% p.y.
|Table 11: Cash and Debt Position
|(in thousands of R$)
2Q24
FY2023
% Chg
2Q23
% Chg
|(+) Cash and Cash Equivalents
723,408
553,030
30.8%
741,196
-2.4%
|Cash and Bank Deposits
8,922
11,746
-24.0%
17,057
-47.7%
|Cash Equivalents
714,486
541,284
32.0%
724,139
-1.3%
|(-) Loans and Financing
1,784,815
1,800,775
-0.9%
1,925,154
-7.3%
|Current
163,501
179,252
-8.8%
193,660
-15.6%
|Non-Current
1,621,314
1,621,523
0.0%
1,731,494
-6.4%
|(-) Accounts Payable to Selling Shareholders
397,432
566,867
-29.9%
764,595
-48.0%
|Current
248,849
353,998
-29.7%
401,766
-38.1%
|Non-Current
148,583
212,869
-30.2%
362,829
-59.0%
|(-) Other Short and Long Term Obligations
-
n.a.
55,045
-100.0%
|(=) Net Debt (Cash) excluding IFRS 16
1,458,839
1,814,612
-19.6%
2,003,598
-27.2%
|(-) Lease Liabilities
921,701
874,569
5.4%
851,845
8.2%
|Current
41,077
36,898
11.3%
35,292
16.4%
|Non-Current
880,624
837,671
5.1%
816,553
7.8%
|Net Debt (Cash) with IFRS 16
2,380,540
2,689,181
-11.5%
2,855,443
-16.6%
CAPEX
Capital expenditures consist of the purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets, including expenditures mainly related to the expansion and maintenance of Afya's campuses and headquarters, leasehold improvements, and the development of new solutions in the Medical Practice Solutions segment, among others.
For the six-months period ending June 30, 2024, CAPEX was R$137.1 million an increase of 34.2% over the same period of the prior year, representing 8.5% of Afya's Net Revenue. However, there was a one-off effect in the first quarter of R$ 49.6 million regarding the Earnout of FIP Guanambi, due to the expansion of 40 seats as disclosed to the market in January 2024. By disregarding this impact, the CAPEX/Net Revenue ratio would be 5.4%.
|Table 12: CAPEX
|(in thousands of R$)
|For the six months period ended June 30,
2024
2023
% Chg
|CAPEX
137,108
102,157
34.2%
|Property and equipment
45,989
56,907
-19.2%
|Intangible assets
91,119
45,250
101.4%
|- Licenses
49,600
0
|n.a.
|- Others
41,519
45,250
-8.2%
ESG Metrics
ESG commitment is an important part of Afya's strategy and permeates the Company's core values. Afya has been advancing year after year on its core pillars and, since 2021, ESG metrics have been disclosed in the Company's quarterly financial results in three key metrics, Governance and Employee Management, Environmental and Social.
The 2023 Sustainability Report can be found at: https://ir.afya.com.br/annual-report/
|Table 13: ESG Metrics 1, 2 & 3
2Q24
2Q23
2023
#
GRI
|Governance and Employee Management
1
405-1
|Number of employees
10,181
9,795
9,680
2
405-1
|Percentage of female employees
59%
57%
58%
3
405-1
|Percentage of female employees in the board of directors
30%
36%
36%
4
102-24
|Percentage of independent member in the board of directors
40%
36%
36%
|Environmental
5
|Total renewable energy generated by own photovoltaic plants (MWh)
1,322,982
851,000
4,510,637
6
302-1
|Total energy consumed (MWh)
6,201,555
5,643,324
24,036,608
7
302-1
|% of renewable energy consumed from own generation
21.2%
14.5%
16.0%
8
302-1
|% of energy consumed from the power grid
37.0%
58.3%
60.3%
9
302-1
|% of energy consumed from the free market
41.8%
27.1%
23.7%
|Social
10
413-1
|Number of free clinical consultations offered by Afya
228,968
168,362
586,611
11
|Number of physicians graduated in Afya's campuses
20,960
18,865
20,197
12
201-4
|Number of students with financing and scholarship programs (FIES and PROUNI)
11,694
10,045
10,584
13
|% students with scholarships over total undergraduate students
15.9%
15.1%
16.0%
14
413-1
|Hospital, clinics and city halls partnerships
560
714
649
|(1) Some factors can influence in the adequate proportionality analysis of data over the years, such as: climate changes, COVID-19 pandemic effects, seasonalities, number of employees, number of students, number of active units, among others.
|(2) Starting in 2Q22, previously disclosed social data were updated to consider: (a) the number of graduated physicians considering all units after its closing, and (b) partnerships related only to medical schools.
|(3) The number of students with financing and scholarship programs (FIES and PROUNI) in 2023 does not include any student from Unima and FCM Jaboatão Acquisition
6. About Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA; B3: A2FY34)
Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on the number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and offering medical practice solutions to help doctors enhance their healthcare services through their whole career. For more information, please visit www.afya.com.br.
7. Forward - Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward looking, and include risks and uncertainties related to statements about our competition; our ability to attract, upsell and retain students; our ability to increase tuition prices and prep course fees; our ability to anticipate and meet the evolving needs of students and professors; our ability to source and successfully integrate acquisitions; general market, political, economic, and business conditions; and our financial targets such as revenue, share count and IFRS and non-IFRS financial measures including gross margin, operating margin, net income (loss) per diluted share, and free cash flow. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations, financial results and financial position and the Brazilian economy.
The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. Readers should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made. Further information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's financial results are included in the filings made with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including the section titled "Risk Factors" in the most recent Rule 434(b) prospectus. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the investor relations section of our website at: https://ir.afya.com.br/.
8. Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board-IASB, Afya presents Adjusted EBITDA, Operating Cash Conversion Ratio, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures, for the convenience of investors. A non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined as one that intends to measure financial performance but excludes or includes amounts that would not be equally adjusted in the most comparable GAAP measure.
Afya calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus/minus net financial result, plus income taxes expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus interest received on late payments of monthly tuition fees, plus share-based compensation, plus/minus income share associate, plus/minus non-recurring expenses/income. Operating Cash Conversion Ratio is calculated as the Cash flow from Operating Activities plus income taxes paid, minus/plus non-recurring expenses/income divided by Adjusted EBITDA. The calculation of Adjusted Net Income is the Net Income plus amortization of customer relationships and trademark, plus share-based compensation, plus/minus non-recurring expenses/income. The calculation of Adjusted EPS is the Adjusted Net Income minus the non-controlling interests divided by the Weighted average number of outstanding shares.
The non-GAAP supplemental financial measures are provided with the intend to help investors in assessing the overall performance of Afya's business regarding its core operations, cash generation and profitability. The non-GAAP financial measures described in this prospectus are not substitutes for the IFRS measures. In addition, the calculations of Adjusted EBITDA, Operating Cash Conversion Ratio, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are not standardized financial measures and may differ from the calculations used by other companies, including competitors in the education services industry, and therefore, Afya's measures may not be comparable to those of other companies.
9. Investor Relations Contact
E-mail: ir@afya.com.br
10. Financial Tables
Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income
For the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
(In thousands of Brazilian reais, except earnings per share information)
Three-month period ended
Six-month period ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
809,890
712,607
1,614,129
1,422,568
Cost of services
(314,842)
(284,295)
(584,346)
(531,902)
Gross profit
495,048
428,312
1,029,783
890,666
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(263,762)
(249,586)
(504,926)
(482,806)
Other expenses, net
(472)
(2,083)
(4,685)
(1,678)
Operating income
230,814
176,643
520,172
406,182
Finance income
23,733
23,892
49,263
51,579
Finance expenses
(92,284)
(114,118)
(192,180)
(238,357)
Net finance result
(68,551)
(90,226)
(142,917)
(186,778)
Share of income of associate
3,028
3,210
7,200
7,056
Income before income taxes
165,291
89,627
384,455
226,460
Income taxes expenses
(3,091)
(2,090)
(13,956)
(21,150)
Net income
162,200
87,537
370,499
205,310
Other comprehensive income
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income
162,200
87,537
370,499
205,310
Income attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent
158,211
82,789
361,604
194,916
Non-controlling interests
3,989
4,748
8,895
10,394
162,200
87,537
370,499
205,310
Basic earnings per common share
1.76
0.92
4.02
2.17
Diluted earnings per common share
1.74
0.92
3.98
2.16
Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of financial position
As of June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023
(In thousands of Brazilian reais)
June 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
723,408
553,030
Trade receivables
595,134
546,438
Inventories
344
1,382
Recoverable taxes
59,097
43,751
Other assets
56,512
58,905
Total current assets
1,434,495
1,203,506
Non-current assets
Trade receivables
39,940
39,485
Other assets
110,965
117,346
Investment in associate
52,839
51,834
Property and equipment
611,359
608,685
Right-of-use assets
801,409
767,609
Intangible assets
4,800,430
4,796,016
Total non-current assets
6,416,942
6,380,975
Total assets
7,851,437
7,584,481
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade payables
119,677
108,222
Loans and financing
163,501
179,252
Lease liabilities
41,077
36,898
Accounts payable to selling shareholders
248,849
353,998
Advances from customers
120,248
153,485
Labor and social obligations
237,264
192,294
Taxes payable
29,741
27,765
Income taxes payable
10,748
3,880
Other liabilities
3,254
2,773
Total current liabilities
974,359
1,058,567
Non-current liabilities
Loans and financing
1,621,314
1,621,523
Lease liabilities
880,624
837,671
Accounts payable to selling shareholders
148,583
212,869
Taxes payable
85,720
88,198
Provision for legal proceedings
99,256
104,361
Other liabilities
19,799
18,280
Total non-current liabilities
2,855,296
2,882,902
Total liabilities
3,829,655
3,941,469
Equity
Share capital
17
17
Additional paid-in capital
2,343,146
2,365,200
Treasury shares
(279,854)
(299,150)
Share-based compensation reserve
175,501
155,073
Retained earnings
1,741,969
1,380,365
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
3,980,779
3,601,505
Non-controlling interests
41,003
41,507
Total equity
4,021,782
3,643,012
Total liabilities and equity
7,851,437
7,584,481
Unaudited interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flow
For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023
(In thousands of Brazilian reais)
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Operating activities
Income before income taxes
384,455
226,460
Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes
Depreciation and amortization
163,307
138,264
Write-off of property and equipment
139
246
Write-off of intangible assets
163
259
Allowance for expected credit losses
30,018
39,086
Share-based compensation
20,428
13,398
Net foreign exchange differences
(797)
539
Accrued interest
102,278
152,404
Accrued interest on lease liabilities
53,770
49,033
Share of income of associate
(7,200)
(7,056)
Provision (reversal) for legal proceedings
3,040
6,934
Changes in assets and liabilities
Trade receivables
(79,169)
(62,359)
Inventories
1,038
4,241
Recoverable taxes
(15,346)
(23,107)
Other assets
629
(9,121)
Trade payables
11,455
(1,103)
Taxes payable
319
18,502
Advances from customers
(33,237)
(43,709)
Labor and social obligations
44,970
59,249
Other liabilities
3,117
4,320
683,377
566,480
Income taxes paid
(16,208)
(28,988)
Net cash flows from operating activities
667,169
537,492
Investing activities
Acquisition of property and equipment
(45,989)
(56,907)
Acquisition of intangibles assets
(91,119)
(45,250)
Dividends received
6,195
5,101
Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
(164,577)
(626,594)
Payments of interest from acquisition of subsidiaries and intangibles
(25,000)
(14,264)
Net cash flows used in investing activities
(320,490)
(737,914)
Financing activities
Payments of principal of loans and financing
(11,524)
(1,116)
Payments of interest of loans and financing
(87,933)
(66,189)
Proceeds from loans and financing
-
5,288
Payments of principal of lease liabilities
(19,859)
(14,026)
Payments of interest of lease liabilities
(53,924)
(52,213)
Treasury shares
-
(12,369)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
5,541
-
Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders
(9,399)
(10,300)
Net cash flows generated (used) in financing activities
(177,098)
(150,925)
Net foreign exchange differences
797
(539)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
170,378
(351,886)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
553,030
1,093,082
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
723,408
741,196
