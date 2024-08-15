HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Morpheus Data, a pioneer in software for hybrid cloud management and platform operations. The acquisition of Morpheus reflects HPE's commitment to simplify IT complexity by expanding the hybrid operations capabilities available through HPE GreenLake cloud. Unifying complete hybrid capabilities on a single platform like HPE GreenLake is critical as enterprises grapple with IT estates that are more heterogenous and complex to manage.

Morpheus will enhance HPE GreenLake by providing multi-vendor, multicloud application provisioning, orchestration and automation, as well as FinOps capabilities for cloud cost optimization. Morpheus complements HPE's successful acquisition of IT operations management leader OpsRamp in 2023. These capabilities will solidify HPE as the first vendor to provide a full suite of enterprise-grade capabilities and services across the hybrid cloud stack2 and will make HPE GreenLake the future-proof hybrid cloud destination for enterprises.

"The complexity of today's fragmented IT environments drives up costs and stifles innovation. Enterprises urgently need a unified platform to simplify IT complexity and accelerate innovation, regardless of whether they use public or private cloud infrastructure. With the acquisition of Morpheus Data, we will take the next major leap to make HPE GreenLake cloud the de facto platform for innovating across hybrid IT," said Fidelma Russo, executive vice president and general manager, hybrid cloud and CTO at Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

To prevent IT complexity from being an innovation bottleneck, HPE GreenLake is evolving into the future-proof platform for managing virtualized, cloud-native and AI workloads. Morpheus advances this vision by enabling customers to orchestrate and automate the full lifecycle management of applications across hybrid environments. HPE GreenLake customers will be able to seamlessly provision and manage almost any workload across traditional and modern cloud environments including brownfield private and public infrastructure.

HPE GreenLake will also help enterprises optimize spending across cloud environments through extensive FinOps capabilities. HPE will combine its multi-vendor, multicloud IT data with Morpheus' FinOps capabilities to enable customers to understand their cloud spend, put guardrails around usage and optimize their workloads to lower costs.

"This acquisition is the result of a long-term relationship between HPE and Morpheus Data that has already proven successful with customers. Together we will be able to help more customers transform their multicloud, multi-vendor IT estates to thrive and innovate in this increasingly complex and fragmented IT landscape," said Brian Wheeler, co-founder and CEO, Morpheus Data.

HPE portfolio integration and availability

The transaction is expected to close early in the fourth quarter of the HPE 2024 fiscal year, subject to customary closing conditions. Morpheus Data's technology will be integrated with HPE GreenLake cloud and HPE's private cloud portfolio and continue to be offered as standalone software. HPE will support existing customers and partnerships.

References

1 IDC, Worldwide Intelligent CloudOps Software Forecast, 2024-2028, July 2024, Doc US51551424

2 Based on an analysis of the hybrid cloud market and core capabilities including infrastructure (comprehensive computing, networking, storage and private cloud - both hyperconverged and disaggregated architectures), hybrid cloud management (provisioning and orchestration), network virtualization and segmentation, data mobility across private and public clouds, complete set of runtimes (VMs, containers, bare metal and AI frameworks), a unified platform-based cloud control plane, enterprise-grade services (advisory, professional, managed and financial) and multi-vendor, multicloud services for IT operations management, AIOps, observability, cyber resiliency and security, sustainability reporting and FinOps.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

Forward-looking statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of HPE and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, any statements regarding the expected benefits and costs of the transaction contemplated by this document, including enhanced opportunities for growth, the delivery and timing of customer benefits and additional offerings, the timing of closing the transaction, and the realization and timing of synergies and other economic benefits; projections of operational or financial performance; any statements concerning the expected development, performance, market share, or competitive performance relating to products or services; any statements regarding current or future macroeconomic or industry trends or events and the impact of those trends and events on HPE and its financial performance; any statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include the possibility that expected benefits may not materialize as expected; that the parties are unable to successfully implement integration strategies; and other risks that are described in HPE's reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the risks described in HPE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year ended October 31, 2023 and that are otherwise described or updated from time to time in Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and in other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. HPE assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Victor O'Brien

victor.obrien@hpe.com