Swifty Global Reports Strong Q2 Performance and Prepares for Major Exchange Uplisting

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dear Cashmere Holding Company (OTC: DRCR) also known as Swifty Global (Swifty), is a cutting-edge technology firm focused on creating ground-breaking solutions in the sports betting sector. Swifty aims to drive shareholder value through accelerated innovation and enhanced usability of the products the company develops. With licenses spanning several global jurisdictions, Swifty has successfully brought to market a revolutionary suite of offerings. This includes the company's proprietary swipe betting sports prediction application, as well as its traditional sportsbook and casino gaming platforms.



Swifty Global is pleased to announce the completion and publication of the company's quarterly disclosure, now available on the OTC Market website. For the second quarter of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, the company reported a robust financial performance with the following key highlights:

Cash on Hand: Increased by approximately 37%.

Increased by approximately 37%. Total Assets: Increased by $2.1 million, representing a growth of approximately 35%.

Increased by $2.1 million, representing a growth of approximately 35%. Liabilities: Reduced by $1.1 million, a decrease of approximately 35%.

While revenue and net income were slightly reduced compared to Q2 2023, this outcome was the result of the company's contunued efforts to conservatively manage its risk profile by limiting exposure to larger players utilizing the Swifty platform, which in turn impacted the company's revenue and net income. Despite this, the company's strategic focus on long-term stability and growth has paid off. The impressive results from the second quarter have led to a significant increase in shareholders' equity, reaching $5.9 million. This achievement is a critical milestone, meeting the listing requirements for major exchanges and providing Swifty with a solid foundation for its planned transition to a major national exchange.

Throughout this quarterly period, the company has been highly focused on preparation for its uplisting to a national exchange, with a strong emphasis on balance sheet strength and risk reduction. By maintaining a disciplined approach and concentrating on building value, Swifty Global has prioritized financial stability by growing cautiously out of its own cash flow, avoiding debt, and minimizing dilution. This strategy has positioned the company extremely well for its next phase of growth and its planned transition to a major national exchange. This focus will continue into Q3 and Q4, with Swifty aggressively pursuing the uplisting process and aiming to be fully operational on a major exchange by Q4, 2024.

"We take great pride in what we have achieved at Swifty and the strong financial health we've maintained across the company as we release our Q2 2024 quarterly results. Our performance in Q2 is a testament to the disciplined approach we've taken to build long-term value," said James Gibbons, CEO of Swifty Global. "We've focused on fortifying our balance sheet and reducing risk, which has positioned us well for the next phase of our growth as we move toward listing on a major exchange. As we continue to execute our strategy, we remain committed to sustainable growth, leveraging our solid financial foundation to pursue new opportunities, expand our market reach, and deliver increased value to our shareholders.''

During this period, Swifty successfully obtained and was officially granted its gambling license for South Africa by the National Gambling Board. This license, along with the Irish license obtained in Q1 of this year, has positioned the company in a very strong position to grow and scale its product offering into new territories. After investing considerable time, effort, and resources in securing these licenses, the company is now poised to aggressively execute its scaling and growth strategy by expanding its market reach and operational capabilities into these markets, which have a combined gambling market valued at over $7.1 billion annually.

Forward-Looking Statement

