SINGAPORE, Aug 15, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - SMI Vantage Limited (SGX: Y45) ("SMI" or the "Company"), a Singapore-based investment and management company listed on the mainboard of the SGX is pleased to announce the acquisition of a controlling interest in Whisky Cask Club ("WCC"). This move marks a significant step in SMI Vantage's strategy of investing in innovative businesses with high growth potential.Whisky Cask Club is a premier brokerage firm based in Singapore, specialising in the investment and trading of casks of rare and ultra-premium whisky. With over 50 years of combined experience in the Scottish whisky industry, the company partners with exclusive suppliers to provide clients access to some of the most sought-after casks available in the market.Mark Bedingham, President and CEO of SMI Vantage, stated, "This is a major acquisition which is transformative for SMI Vantage and is expected to become the leading growth contributor for SMI driving rapid increase in revenues and the overall profitability of the Group. The partnership with Alex Knight will allow considerable growth around the region and beyond from its Singapore base and aligns perfectly with our strategy to diversify into high growth businesses that are immediately revenue and profit generating."Alexander Knight, CEO and Co-Founder of Whisky Cask Club remarked, "Joining forces with SMI Vantage and partnering with its CEO Mark Bedingham will create the conditions for acceleration of the growth path that WCC has been on for the last few years. With Mark's help, we will look to open several major new international markets and bring the excitement and pleasure of investing in, as well as experiencing, the extraordinary whiskies that we can bring to the world."https://links.sgx.com/1.0.0/corporate-announcements/2RJ2U427QZN8ZI47/815867_20240815_SMI%20Invests%20in%20the%20Whisky%20Cask%20Club.pdfAbout SMI VantageSMI Vantage Limited is an investment and management company focused on capitalising on strong trends in the new economy, including Food and Beverage related businesses, technology-based SaaS services and other high-tech platforms. Listed on the Main Board of the Singapore Stock Exchange, SMI Vantage Limited has a highly capable and experienced management team with a proven track record in building strong business partnerships and alliances.Whisky Cask ClubThe Whisky Cask Club has a combined 50 years of experience in the Scottish whisky industry. We have partnered with some of the most exclusive suppliers of Scottish whisky to give our clients the most sought-after casks of whisky in the market. In order to be able to sell our clients casks of ultra high-end whisky, the Cask Club has partnered with ACEO Spirits and Whisky who are our official UK Duty representative.For media queries, please reach out to:Waterbrooks Consultants Pte LtdWayne Koo - wayne.koo@waterbrooks.com.sg +65 9338-8166Derek Yeo - derek@waterbrooks.com.sg +65 9791-4707Source: SMI Vantage