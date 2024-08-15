EM Key Solutions Inc: EM Key Solutions Announces Addition of Major General James Bonner as Senior Vice President of Strategic Programs

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / EM Key Solutions (EMKS), a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), together with its wholly owned subsidiary CORTEK, today announced that Major General (Ret) James Bonner has joined their executive team as Senior Vice President of Strategic Programs. This strategic hire further enhances EMKS | CORTEK's leadership team, particularly in the areas of Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD) and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) defense and consequence management. In this role MG Bonner will lead efforts in strategic planning and execution, stakeholder engagement, business development and organizational growth.





MG Bonner brings 36 years of distinguished military service to the EMKS | CORTEK team, including key leadership roles in the U.S. Army, Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), and collaborations with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Most recently MG Bonner served as the Deputy Commander, U.S. Army North where he led efforts building and maintaining relations with interagency leadership, State Adjutant Generals, state emergency managers within the 49-state area, and military and civilian officials of Canada and Mexico. In this role he also provided liaison and regional committee representation to FEMA, DHS and FBI for conduct of military support of civil defense, national disaster relief, emergency resources management, weapons of mass destruction and continuity of government planning. MG Bonner's extensive experience spans global operations, strategic planning, and leadership of complex organizations addressing critical national security risks.

"We are very pleased to welcome Jim as our Senior Vice President of Strategic Programs," said Mike Snyder, CEO of EMKS | CORTEK. "His extensive expertise in CWMD and CBRN domains, coupled with his proven track record in building cohesive teams and strategic leadership, will be instrumental in expanding EMKS and CORTEK's capabilities and driving growth in crucial areas in support of our client missions."

Throughout his career, MG Bonner has demonstrated exceptional leadership at every level, from platoon to two-star command. His ability to build cohesive teams and develop leaders of character has been evident in diverse organizations, including conventional forces, Airborne units, Rangers, FBI, FEMA, DHS, JSOC, and Headquarters, Department of the Army (HQDA). Bonner was personally selected by Assistant Director of Counterterrorism as the first CBRN officer assigned to the FBI Domestic Terrorism Division, and also served as the first CBRN officer assigned to the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) in the wake of the fall of the Soviet Union, focused on combatting WMD and terrorism both home and abroad. MG Bonner led and commanded soldiers in the Republic of Korea, and three combat deployments (Afghanistan and Panama), to include working with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Bonner is a graduate of Southern Illinois University, and holds both a M.A., National Security and Strategic Studies United States Naval War College and a M.S., Administration Central Michigan University.

"I am extremely honored and privileged to transition from one professional organization, the United States Army, to joining another professional organization, EMKS | CORTEK," said Bonner. "This is an organization devoted to a talented workforce and dedicated to providing strategic solutions in the protection our Nation. Thanks to EMKS | CORTEK leadership for the opportunity to join this distinguished Team."

MG Bonner's addition to the EMKS | CORTEK executive leadership team reinforces the company's commitment to providing top-tier support to federal government enterprises in meeting their mission requirements.

Founded in 2015, EM Key Solutions (EMKS) is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) serving our country, our Veterans and Uniformed Services, and the federal market at large with mission-centric, cost-effective and innovative mission support consulting and healthcare systems solutions. EMKS is an IT solutions and management consulting services provider with exceptional record of experience and performance with core capabilities in Advisory Services in CWMD, CBRN, FOIA support, Intelligence support, and a variety of subject matter expertise support across multiple agencies; Process Improvement and Business Transformation; Health IT Systems Solutions and Integration; Performance Management and Engineering; and Cyber Security Services. EMKS delivers a customer-centric approach with proven management processes to each project they undertake. Through sound leadership and management principles, EMKS focuses on offering its clients the solutions they need to be successful throughout the project management lifecycle.

Founded in 2003, and acquired as a subsidiary of EMKS in 2022, CORTEK is an SDVOSB with a proven history providing successful projects that include integrated base defense/force protection, cyber, forensics/biometrics, systems and software engineering, FOIA, mission support and program management support services.

EMKS | CORTEK clients include the Department of State, Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Defense Health Agency (DHA), the FBI, Department of Defense (DoD), U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, U. S. Army, DTRA, and DHS.

