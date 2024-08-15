Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Leading global travel experience player Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) today celebrated the official opening of its two new F&B outlets, Sirkus Renaa and Crafts - Rogaland Gastropub at Stavanger Airport. The two stores are the result of a new five-year contract win, reinforcing Avolta's presence as the sole F&B operator within the Domestic Departures Terminal and aligning with the company's commitment to create a strong sense of place for travelers with local flavors and downtown heroes.
Avolta is continuing its partnership with Norwegian Michelin-starred chef, Sven Erik Renaa, to debut the casual all-day dining concept, Sirkus Renaa, at Stavanger Airport. Renaa's passion for using natural, local products, translates to his latest concept, where travelers will find a selection of freshly baked pastries and sourdough loaves, handcrafted sandwiches, wood-fired pizzas and fresh pasta. An express area caters to travelers with less time, offering a selection of ready-to-go hot and cold food and drinks, including barista style coffee, throughout the day.
