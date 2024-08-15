Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta wins 5-year F&B contract for two stores at Norway's Stavanger Airport, welcoming Michelin-recognized Sven Erik Renaa's new concept to the Departures Terminal



Leading global travel experience player Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL) today celebrated the official opening of its two new F&B outlets, Sirkus Renaa and Crafts - Rogaland Gastropub at Stavanger Airport. The two stores are the result of a new five-year contract win, reinforcing Avolta's presence as the sole F&B operator within the Domestic Departures Terminal and aligning with the company's commitment to create a strong sense of place for travelers with local flavors and downtown heroes. Avolta is continuing its partnership with Norwegian Michelin-starred chef, Sven Erik Renaa, to debut the casual all-day dining concept, Sirkus Renaa, at Stavanger Airport. Renaa's passion for using natural, local products, translates to his latest concept, where travelers will find a selection of freshly baked pastries and sourdough loaves, handcrafted sandwiches, wood-fired pizzas and fresh pasta. An express area caters to travelers with less time, offering a selection of ready-to-go hot and cold food and drinks, including barista style coffee, throughout the day.



The much-loved Crafts - Rogaland Gastropub will continue to welcome travelers for local and international draught beers and classic gastropub dishes such as 'The Craft House Burger' or Fish 'n' Chips, which uses local beer from Lervig Brewery in its batter, as well as plant based and sustainable alternatives. In line with its pledge to Create Sustainable Travel Experiences, Avolta has partnered with Klimato to advise of each menu item's carbon footprint calculation, allowing guests to make a conscious choice before purchasing.



Walter Seib, CEO Northern, Central and Eastern Europe, Avolta said: "We are delighted to build upon Avolta's longstanding partnership with Stavanger Airport, and to continue to work with highly awarded Stavanger chef Sven Erik Renaa to elevate the catering experience at the airport, making the journey as rewarding as the destination. These concepts are a notch above where travelers might expect to dine before flying, and I'm confident they'll make the journey more enjoyable for holidaymakers and commuters alike."



Elisabeth Strømstad, Commercial Director, Stavanger Airport said: 'We are delighted to welcome Sirkus Renaa here at Stavanger Airport Sola. Over the last couple of years, the airport has been focusing on locally sourced food together with the importance of passenger experience. We want the guests at the airport to recognize the region they have visited. Stavanger Airport Sola produces both honey and tomatoes. We are so happy that Sirkus Renaa have incorporated the products on the menu. Welcome to Sirkus Renaa, and a big thank you to Avolta for being a valued partner for Avinor.'



Sven Erik Renaa, Founder of Sirkus Renaa said: "I am excited to showcase our Sirkus at Stavanger Airport. Our bakers, pizzaiolos, and pastry chefs are the best in their field and will do their utmost to offer travelers a large and varied selection with a focus on quality. There will be organic, authentic, and healthy options for people on the go. Fresh bread, pastries, sandwiches, salads, our renowned pizza, Italian pasta dishes, cakes, and chocolate. We hope it will be to your liking. Welcome!"

About Stavanger Airport



Stavanger Airport, Sola is the 3rd biggest airport in Norway serving approximately 4 million passengers on a yearly basis.



Stavanger Airport, Sola is owned by Avinor and aims to fulfil Avinor's social mission through a wide range of routes, and a good strategic route network for the population and businesses in the region, where tourism continues to increase.



Located in Sola municipality, a short distance from the city center of Stavanger and Sandnes.



Stavanger Airport, Sola is crucial for business life in the region, including the renewable energy, tech industries and new forms of tourism.

