Wiz Achieves FedRAMP 'Moderate' Authorization

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / Cloud security leader Wiz today announced that its top-ranked Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform achieved FedRAMP® Moderate Authorization and is now listed as such on the FedRAMP Marketplace, just four years since the company's inception.





The milestone underscore Wiz's commitment to enhancing cybersecurity for U.S. government agencies as they transition to cloud environments. The power of Wiz is already being felt by many of these organizations, one example being the U.S. Navy, which integrated Wiz into its COSMOS platform, allowing for centralized visibility across its cloud resources and effective detection of security risks while ensuring strict adherence to DoD requirements.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that ensures standardized security in the cloud, facilitating faster cloud adoption by federal agencies. Wiz's rigorous security assessment and compliance with applicable National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication 800-53 controls affirm its adherence to federal security standards. As the federal government is tasked with modernizing its approach to cybersecurity, Wiz enables agencies to ensure that their cloud security can keep pace with the complexity of cloud threats and effectively improve their security posture in the cloud.

"We are excited about the timing of our FedRAMP authorization, given the ever-changing threat landscape," said Assaf Rappaport, Co-Founder and CEO at Wiz. "As the U.S. Federal Government navigates the modern cybersecurity landscape amid cloud advancements and the rise of AI, Wiz is uniquely positioned to offer comprehensive risk management across all these domains."

Wiz's platform significantly enhances operational efficiency and security. Its key benefits include comprehensive visibility based on the Wiz Security Graph, critical risk removal that focuses on high priority threats, supporting assessment of compliance to meet regulatory standards, proactive threat management, and secure use of AI.

About Wiz

Wiz secures everything organizations build and run in the cloud. Founded in 2020, Wiz is the fastest-growing software company in the world. Wiz enables hundreds of organizations worldwide, including 40 percent of the Fortune 100, to rapidly identify and remove critical risks in cloud environments. Its customers include Salesforce, Slack, Mars, BMW, Avery Dennison, Priceline, Cushman & Wakefield, DocuSign, Plaid, and Agoda, among others. Wiz is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, Index Ventures, Lightspeed, Insight Partners, Cyberstarts, Thrive Capital, Greylock, Wellington, Salesforce, Blackstone, Advent, Greenoaks and Aglaé. Visit https://www.wiz.io for more information.

