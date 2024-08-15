Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2024) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider and network operator, today announced it has signed an agreement with Qualex-Landmark Living Inc. ("Qualex-Landmark") to install 20 Level 2 charging stations at Seasons, a new rental community in Coquitlam, British Columbia, with installation due to be completed in Summer 2024.

Qualex-Landmark is a Vancouver based development group that has been building boutique residences for over 30 years. Its portfolio is defined by quietly iconic residential communities, born out of a highly detailed approach to development. Seasons consists of 116 one-, two-, and three-bedroom rental homes nestled within a burgeoning community in West Coquitlam on Regan Avenue and Emerson Street.

"Qualex-Landmark is recognized as one of British Columbia's most renowned development groups, and this partnership recognizes their commitment to support sustainable transportation options at their projects," said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. "Our ability to supply Seasons with Hypercharge EV charging stations prior to occupancy sets us apart, and we look forward to continuing to work with Qualex-Landmark on the opportunity for EV charging in their future developments."

"Qualex-Landmark's partnership with Hypercharge reflects our commitment to innovation and sustainability," said Jordan Beach, Vice President of Marketing at Qualex-Landmark. "By integrating Hypercharge's EV charging solutions at Seasons in Coquitlam, we're not only enhancing convenience for our residents but also championing a greener future."

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (TSXV: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to offering seamless, simple solutions including industry-leading hardware, innovative and integrated software, and comprehensive services, backed by a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

