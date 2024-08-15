Balekian Hayes Family Law: Kris Balekian Hayes and John Withers, Jr. Named to The Best Lawyers in America List

The 2025 Peer Review Guide Recognizes Partners at Balekian Hayes, PLLC for Outstanding Work in Family Law

Balekian Hayes, PLLC is proud to announce that partners Kris Balekian Hayes and John Withers, Jr., have been honored in the 31st Edition of The Best Lawyers in America® peer review guide. This prestigious recognition celebrates Hayes for her expertise in family law and family law mediation and acknowledges Withers for his exceptional work in family law. Their inclusion in this distinguished list highlights their continued dedication and exceptional contributions to the field.

The Best Lawyers® guide, renowned for its thorough peer-review process, highlights exceptional legal professionals across 150 practice areas based on feedback from fellow attorneys. This esteemed recognition is a testament to the dedication and high regard in which the partners at Balekian Hayes, PLLC are held by their peers.

"I am immensely grateful to be included along with my partner John in the list of top family lawyers by Best Lawyers® in America," said Hayes. "This acknowledgment by Best Lawyers® is particularly meaningful because it comes from the feedback of our peers in the legal community. Our firm takes great pride in our integrity and dedication to our clients, and this continued recognition is a testament to our steadfast commitment and the trust we have built with both our clients and colleagues."

Hayes, who earned her law degree from St. Mary's University School of Law in San Antonio, holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University in Dallas and a Master of Business Administration from St. Mary's University School of Business. With over two decades of experience in family law, Hayes is distinguished by dual certification from the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in family law and child welfare-an honor held by only 47 family lawyers in Texas. She is also a credentialed mediator in all civil, family, and CPS matters and is licensed by the Supreme Court of the United States, highlighting her exceptional qualifications and expertise.

Withers, a dual board-certified attorney, has earned recognition as a Super Lawyer and a nominee for Best Lawyers due to his commitment to excellence and advocacy for his clients. A Dallas native, he holds a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering from Texas A&M University and attended the Field Artillery Officer Basic Course at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, as part of the U.S. Army Reserve. He later earned his law degree from Southern Methodist University. Withers' extensive legal background includes serving as an assistant district attorney and co-founding a successful law firm. His dedication extends beyond the courtroom through his military service and involvement in the State Bar College and the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

At Balekian Hayes, PLLC, based in Dallas, the leadership and commitment to clients are central to the firm's reputation. The repeated recognition by Best Lawyers® not only underscores the individual excellence of each partner but also reflects the high standards maintained by the firm. For additional information about Kris Balekian Hayes and John Withers, Jr. and the services offered at Balekian Hayes, PLLC, please visit Balekian Hayes, PLLC.

