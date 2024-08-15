Summary: Jebaseelan Varuvel received a 2024 Global Recognition Award for his work in the semiconductor industry. He has led advancements in GPUs (graphics processing units), CPUs (central processing units), and SoCs (systems on chips), improving high-performance, low-power chip designs for electronics.

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2024) - Jebaseelan Varuvel received a 2024 Global Recognition Award for his contributions to the semiconductor industry. The award highlights his work and advancements in chip design technology.





"This award is a significant milestone in my career," Varuvel shared. "It reflects the hard work and dedication that my team and I have put into advancing semiconductor technology."

Varuvel has led improvements in low-power semiconductor designs, working with major foundries.

Leading AI-Based GPU Designs at Qualcomm

With over 19 years of experience, Varuvel has been a key player in advancing Qualcomm's AI-based GPU (graphics processing unit) designs, essential for rendering images and videos in electronic devices. He oversees and manages complex semiconductor projects, directing over 25 final designs for application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and system-on-chips (SoCs), ensuring high performance and low power use.

Varuvel focuses on the timing and design of semiconductor GPUs, planning and executing projects to achieve high efficiency and effectiveness. He developed the Powerwhiz tool, boosting the power efficiency of hard macros and subsystems by 35%. SoCs integrate all computer components onto a single chip. This enhancement is now used in many of the top semiconductor companies.

Recognitions and Awards

In addition to his technical work, Varuvel has earned multiple recognitions for his contributions to the semiconductor industry. He has served as a judge for the Golden Bridge Awards and the Globee Awards for Technology. He has also been awarded as a Gold Stevie Winner by the 2024 Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence.

His work includes recognition for "Dynamic Mstap Sink Assignments to Improve Clock and Total Power," which won Innovation of the Month. He has also received several commendations for his leadership and technical expertise at Qualcomm.

Varuvel on His Career and Future

In his closing remarks, Varuvel reflected on his career in the semiconductor industry, saying: "Working in this field has been a fulfilling experience. The recognition and awards are a result of continuous effort and dedication. I will keep striving to achieve high standards in all my projects."

Varuvel is enthusiastic about the future of semiconductor technology. "I'm excited to see how our work will shape the industry and drive technological progress," he added. "We have many projects coming up that I believe will significantly impact both consumers and businesses."

