CannaPharmaRx Receives Multiple Purchase Orders and Begins Delivery of Product

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / CannaPharmaRx, Inc. (OTC PINK:CPMD), a future leader in ultramodern, highly efficient cannabis production facilities announced today that it has received three purchase orders for cannabis, for a total of 600KG, from Cantek Holdings. These orders are related to a previously announced supply agreement, and we are happy to announce that the market has proven to be pleased with our quality craft growing methodologies. It is anticipated that CannaPharmaRx will continue to receive orders once or twice monthly moving forward. Cantek has positioned itself as one of Israel's leaders in the processing and distribution of medical cannabis.

CannaPharmaRx continues to utilize its Cremona facility to grow and harvest more than 1000 KG of high-quality cannabis each quarter. The company has completed fifteen grows, each about 100KG, and is cutting, drying and packaging additional inventory for shipment every two to three weeks. The cannabis is then shipped to end customers as these regular orders occur. The first shipment of 150KG occurred several weeks ago, cleared Israeli customs and was received by Cantek only to be sold out in a matter of days. Also in route are an additional 150KG with a 300KG order ready to go and currently awaiting its final export license.

Cantek is one of the leading Medical Cannabis enterprises in Israel, with a foothold across the entire value chain of the medical cannabis industry in Israel. Cantek holds strategic partnerships with prominent drugstore chains, distribution companies, clinics and is deeply involved with Israel's growing medical cannabis patient community. Recently passed legislation should deepen this connection and significantly grow the medical cannabis industry.

The company expects to ship to additional partners in Europe and Latin America during Q4 2024. CannaPharmaRx plans to continue to leverage its recent successes as it further develops its cannabis markets internationally in key markets. The company is now strategically positioned in some of the largest cannabis markets in the world.

About CannapharmaRx, Inc.

CannapharmaRx is focused on the acquisition and development of state-of-the-art cannabis grow facilities in Canada. CPMD is in discussion with other companies regarding potential acquisitions. CannapharmaRx's business strategy is to become a leader in high quality and low-cost production of cannabis through the development, acquisition, and enhancement of existing facilities. CannapharmaRx is committed to operating high-quality facilities utilizing the latest technology in combined heat and power generation to ensure being a low-cost producer of cannabis.

Safe Harbor Statement

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information or Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or statements. All statements that are or information which is not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations, or beliefs of future performance, are 'forward-looking information or statements.' Forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of words such as 'plans,' 'expects,' or 'does not expect,' 'is expected,' 'estimates,' 'intends,' 'anticipates,' or 'does not anticipate,' or 'believes,' or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results 'may,' 'could,' 'would,' 'might' or 'will' be taken, occur or be achieved. With respect to forward-looking information and statements contained herein, Management of CannapharmaRx has made numerous assumptions, including, among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, events, or developments to be materially different from any future results, events, or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information or statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking information or statements. CannapharmaRx assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information or statements, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information, or for any other reason except as required by law.

