Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2024) - Droplet Lab, a Canadian leader in surface science innovation, is excited to announce the launch of its new educational instrument designed for both contact angle (goniometer) and surface tension (tensiometer) measurements. This cutting-edge tool is set to revolutionize the educational experience for K-12 and undergraduate students, bringing advanced surface science concepts into classrooms with ease.

Students engage with Droplet Lab's innovative educational surface science instrument, designed to enhance hands-on learning in Chemistry and Material Science.

This educational version combines a robust design with an intuitive user interface and pre-configured experiments, all in a convenient plug-and-play package. Built on the same core software technology as the peer-reviewed R&D product, this instrument will transform hands-on learning in Chemistry and Material Science.

The official launch will take place at the ACS Fall Conference in Denver, Colorado, on August 19, 2024. For more information, please visit the Educational Page.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sClKGe7VEXk

Key Features of the New Educational Instrument:

User-Friendly Interface : The intuitive design simplifies complex measurements, making it accessible for both students and educators.





: The intuitive design simplifies complex measurements, making it accessible for both students and educators. Seamless Curriculum Integration : Pre-configured experiments integrate effortlessly into existing curricula, enhancing the learning experience.





: Pre-configured experiments integrate effortlessly into existing curricula, enhancing the learning experience. Real-World Applications : Helps students grasp and apply surface science concepts in real-world scenarios, bridging the gap between theory and practice.





: Helps students grasp and apply surface science concepts in real-world scenarios, bridging the gap between theory and practice. Durable and Practical Design : Engineered to be durable and easy to use in a classroom setting, providing a reliable tool for educators.





: Engineered to be durable and easy to use in a classroom setting, providing a reliable tool for educators. Enhanced Learning Experience: The hands-on approach fosters a deeper understanding of Chemistry and Material Science, equipping students with invaluable practical skills.

The instrument offers an exceptional student-to-instrument ratio, allowing more students to engage with cutting-edge technology.

"We are thrilled to introduce this groundbreaking educational tool to classrooms, empowering the next generation of scientists with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in surface science," said Abhimanyu Bhandankar, CEO of Droplet Lab.

Join Droplet Lab in the mission to demystify surface science and make complex surface phenomena accessible and understandable for educators and students alike. For more information, please visit the website.

The new educational instrument by Droplet Lab offers an affordable, easy-to-use solution for contact angle and surface tension measurements in educational settings.

About Droplet Lab

Droplet Lab is transforming surface science with the innovative instrument that seamlessly combines the functionalities of a goniometer and a tensiometer. Founded by Dr. Alidad Amirfazli, a leading authority in surface science, Droplet Lab's patented technology-supported by rigorous peer-reviewed research-makes complex surface phenomena accessible and understandable. The core mission, "Surface Science Simplified," reflects the dedication to making precise, reliable measurement tools that bridge theoretical knowledge and practical application for educators, researchers, and professionals alike.

