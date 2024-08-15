HONG KONG, Aug 16, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - - Food Expo, Food Expo PRO, Beauty & Wellness Expo, Home Delights Expo, Hong Kong International Tea Fair & the International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine and Health Products (ICMCM) opened today, attracting some 1,860 exhibitors from 30 countries and regions- Introducing four theme days, featuring a wide array of delicacies and beverages. Coupled with a variety of exciting events, the exhibitions offer a diverse range of shopping and entertainment experiences- Lucky draw prizes worth over HK$500,000 are up for grabs and Smart Bidding enables visitors to bid on various tantalising food and beverage products starting from 10% of the original price- Flash deals and limited time offers are available on the 'August Happy Buy' website, including over 130 discount coupons, allowing visitors to enjoy good deals- ICMCM focuses on 'The Industry-University-Research Collaboration and Clinical Research on Traditional Medicine' with 18 renowned speakers invited to attendOrganised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), three public events including the HKTDC Food Expo, HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo, and HKTDC Home Delights Expo opened today at HKCEC, and will run from 15 to 19 August. Running alongside for three days are the Food Expo PRO and the Hong Kong International Tea Fair. The International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine and Health Products (ICMCM), organised by the Modernised Chinese Medicine International Association (MCMIA) in collaboration with the HKTDC and ten scientific research institutions, will run today and tomorrow.Officiating at the opening ceremony was guest of honour Algernon Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), who was joined by HKTDC's Chairman, Dr Peter K N Lam and Executive Director, Margaret Fong.'We are excited to welcome some 1,860 exhibitors from 30 countries and regions at our summer shows. These events provide an excellent opportunity for exhibitors from across the globe to connect directly with consumers not only from Hong Kong but also from the Greater Bay Area, as well as buyers from around the world. This reinforces our city's reputation as Asia's leading hub for consumer and lifestyle products. Around the various daily themes of Delights Across Mainland China, Happy Friday, Japan & Korea Express and Wellness Weekend, we are offering visitors a wide range of activities which promises to be a delightful experience for all,' said Margaret Fong, Executive Director of the HKTDC during her welcome remarks at the opening ceremony.The five-day Food Expo, Beauty & Wellness Expo, and Home Delights Expo are open to the public from 15 to 19 August. Food Expo PRO and the Hong Kong International Tea Fair are open to trade buyers on the first two days (15-16 August) and then open to the public on 17 August. This year's fairs will have a new look with four new lifestyle-inspired themes, offering visitors a range of exciting events and unique experiences to fulfil different needs of gourmet treats or tea, health and wellness knowledge, or lifestyle products.'Delights Across Mainland China' (15 August)On the first day of the fairs, 'Delights Across Mainland China' offers visitors an opportunity to experience the diverse culinary flavours of Mainland China. The Star Kitchen & Star Stage at the Gourmet Zone features Lau Ka Wing, Executive Chef of Hau Tak Restaurant who will give a cooking demonstration under the theme 'Legacy of Cantonese Cuisine'. The Entertainment Stage will host a Sichuan taste promotional event, while at the Gourmet Stage there will be delicacies from Jiangsu Province and a cooking demonstration of Inner Mongolian Mutton with wine pairing. At the Beauty & Wellness Theatre, there will be sharing on improving inner and outer health using traditional Chinese medicine.Other 'Delights Across Mainland China' highlights include frozen Fo Tiao Qiang from Guangdong (Booth: 1D-C10), sauerkraut fish fillet and rattan pepper fish fillets (Booth: 1B-A22), Luochuan apples from Shaanxi Province, and sweet corn grown at high altitude in the Qinba Mountain area (Booth: 1E-D26). The China National Agricultural Pavilion, organised by the Agricultural Trade Promotion Centre, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Mainland China, showcases over a thousand agricultural and food products from 12 provinces in Mainland China. Visitors can experience delicacies such as sea cucumbers from Liaoning, goji berries from Ningxia, melons and fruits from Guangdong, fresh eggs from Sichuan, soup dumplings from Jiangsu, camellia oil from Hunan, dates from Xinjiang, Wenchang chicken from Hainan, and broad bean noodles from Gansu.'Happy Friday' (16 August)Offering visitors a relaxing and enjoyable way to unwind after a busy week, 'Happy Friday' (16 August) will be at the Food Expo's Gourmet Zone, with a wide selection of fine wines at promotional prices. Notable deals include limited tastings of selected Juyondai sake for HK$20 and Daiginjo for HK$1 (limited to 10 servings each at Booth: 3B-C01), 100ml of Ohmine 3 Grain Sakura Yamada Nishiki Original Sake for HK$30 (Booth: 3B-C12), exclusive draft beer buckets for HK$100 (Booth: 3B-A09), and dark chocolate liqueur with a buy two, get one free offer (Booth: 3B-D13).The Star Kitchen & Star Stage have curated an exciting lineup of activities, including the mixology shows by star mixologists and food crafting demonstration showcasing culinary aesthetics. The Beauty & Wellness Theatre will also host engaging performances and interactive workshops featuring a fancy rope skipping show and a vibrant rainbow calligraphy workshop.'Japan and Korea Express' Day (17 August)Visitors will be transported to Japan and Korea on Saturday (17 August) through exciting events, workshops and food stalls showcasing their unique food and lifestyle of these two vibrant countries. The Food Expo's Star Kitchen & Star Stage will offer visitors immersive experiences with traditional Japanese dance and judo performances organised by the Japanese Society of Hong Kong, kimchi-making demonstrations by a Korean chef, Korean functional food talks, taekwondo, and dances.Visitors can also discover premium Japanese and Korean food, including Korean-style frozen kimbap (Booth: 1C-A10), Japanese freshly pressed clear sesame oil (Booth: 3C-D02), Kagoshima Kurobuta dumplings (Booth: 1B-C02), and Japanese organic salba chia (Booth: 3B-E16).Food Expo PRO and Tea Fair are open to the public on the last day (17 August). Over at the Tea Fair, visitors can find the highly sought-after Hadong Black Tea (Booth: 5F-E13), while Food Expo PRO features Japanese Torimeshi Bento (Booth: 5B-C13), and Korean Cupchelin Gochujang Bibimbap (Booth: 5C-A13), among other delicacies. Furthermore, eight renowned Japanese businesses, each boasting a legacy of over a century, participated in the Food Expo PRO and hosted by the Research Institute of Centennial Management and Kyoto Shinise Research Institute. Each of them showcases Japanese culinary delights, including Wagashi and Miso.Japanese and Korean furniture are on display at the Home Delights Expo, including a made-in-Japan IH rice cooker (Booth: 3F-D17), a mini Korean barbecue grill (Booth: 3F-D02), and Korean slow juicer (Booth: 3G-A26). At the Tea Fair (Booth: 5F-F01) the exquisite Japanese imperial chrysanthemum Fuji-shaped Tetsubin, a Meiji-era piece adorned with the Imperial Chrysanthemum motif is offered. The Beauty & Wellness Expo offers visitors the chance to learn about the traditional cultural background of Japanese incense at CMUSIC SHOP LIMITED (Booth: 3D-D24) and even experience its relaxing and healing properties."Wellness Weekend" (17-18 August)Spanning Saturday and Sunday (17-18 August), the Wellness Weekend aims to provide visitors with a serene space to relax and focus on their well-being. At the Food Expo's Gourmet Stage, Hong Kong Youth Latte Art Competition winners will showcase their talents and share insights of latte art. The Beauty & Wellness Theatre will host exciting activities promoting physical and mental health, including a mesmerising sand art performance. Visitors can express their hidden talents by participating in cloisonn' enamel perfume bottle and wood colour painting workshops. Those motivated by sports health should look out for sharing by the Sports Therapists Association of Hong Kong on the benefits of sports therapy. On Saturday (17 August), the Hong Kong International Tea Fair will host a Japanese Tea Ceremony Demonstration at the Tea Salon to present an authentic Japanese tea performance, highlighting this tradition's cultural and philosophical aspects.This year's Beauty & Wellness Expo introduces a new Body Mind Spirit Zone catering to the needs of urban dwellers. Visitors can explore innovative products like a movable silent booth (Booth: 3E-A16) for flexible personal space; for those seeking inner peace and balance, experiences such as the Nepalese singing bowl (Booth: 3E-B36) and Chinese rainbow calligraphy (Booth: 3E-C31, 3E-C33) are available. Hong Kong Association of Flower Arranging Societies presents over 30 exquisite floral art pieces under the theme 'Blossoms - Delights', along with floral art workshops and demonstrations for the public.Snap a pic with Snoopy & friends for limited-edition houseware, and treat yourself to a HK$45 haircut or styling sessionThe fairs offer even more special programmes for visitors to enjoy in person. For example, the 10th edition of the Home Delights Expo coincides with the 50th Anniversary of PEANUTS (BEAGLE SCOUTS) collection. The exhibitor presents the 'Home Delights Expo 10th Edition Celebration Special: Snoopy Hide & Seek' (Booth: 3F-C22). Visitors can redeem special edition homeware by taking selfies with designated Snoopy and friends characters at the venue, adding a touch of fun to their living spaces. At the Beauty & Wellness Expo, 30 free haircuts are offered on a first come, first served basis on-site daily during the Expo. Additionally, visitors can enjoy discounted quick cuts or styling at a special discount of HK$60 per person, with a further discount to HK$45 if payment is made via PayMe.Two trade fairs: Expanding food and tea trade networks; unveiling the latest food trendsThe second edition of Food Expo PRO welcome 20 pavilions from different countries and regions, including multiple provinces in Mainland China, the neighbouring Japan and Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines from the ASEAN region, Poland and Mexico from outside Asia, and more. The trade show also introduces a dedicated Halal food and beverage label, featuring over 100 exhibitors from both Food Expo PRO and Food Expo who showcase Halal food and beverage products. A Halal food showcase area is set up at Hall 5E to help facilitate sourcing for buyers and promotes the development of the halal food and beverage sector in the region.The spotlighted Food Science and Technology zone presents alternative and future food products. Today's Food Tech Symposium focuses on the latest food packaging, refrigeration technology and applications in ready meals, with the Hong Kong Food Professionals Association, and Hong Kong Food Innovation & Technology Hub, discussing food innovation and technology trends alongside food tech start-ups and company from Mainland China.The 15th Hong Kong International Tea Fair features four pavilions: Sri Lanka, Fujian, Hunan, and the first-ever pavilion by the Hong Kong and Kowloon Tea Trade Merchants Association. Attendees can taste local organic teas from Hong Kong's Kadoorie Farm & Botanic Garden, Wuyi Rock Tea from Fujian, Purple Tea from Kenya and Hadong Black Tea from Korea while exploring speciality tea wares.ICMCM - Discussion on Industry-University-Research Collaboration and Clinical Research on Traditional Medicine (15-16 August)The Modernized Chinese Medicine International Association (MCMIA) is partnering with the HKTDC, and ten scientific research institutions to present at the latest International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine & Health Products (ICMCM). Themed "The Industry-University-Research Collaboration and Clinical Research on Traditional Medicine", this conference offers valuable Chinese medicine insights and information.18 keynote speakers will discuss development trends, scientific research achievements, successful experiences, regulations, and the outlook of Chinese medicine and health products in connection to the 'Belt and Road' initiative. The hybrid format of the conference aims to foster the exchange of ideas among speakers and participants, and registered Chinese medicine practitioners in Hong Kong who can apply for Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits.Lucky draw and exciting special offersThe fairs feature daily lucky draws with an impressive prize pool worth over HK$500,000. Prizes include kitchenware, furniture, beauty products and treatments, gourmet food, and health products and more. Visitors can enter the lucky draw by spending HK$200 or more on a single receipt, with a maximum of five entries per receipt at the fairs. The Smart Bidding sessions allow visitors to bid for their favourite products starting from a 90% discount. PayMe users can scan QR codes onsite and grab a HK$10 PayMe voucher. The HKTDC's 'August Happy Buy' promotional website continues to provide the latest shopping information, including flash sales, limited offers and over 130 shopping coupons designed to enhance visitors' Hong Kong shopping spree.Physical ticket sales for the August exhibitions are not available at the fairground. E-tickets can be purchased in advance through e-Payment Sponsor BoC Pay, offering a 10% discount on ticket purchases and discounts of up to HK$100 on purchases at the fairgrounds, or through AlipayHK's -Movies/Tickets' and Alipay's 'Exhibition Tickets' applet. A designated number of ticket purchasers will receive a HK$2 discount and a complimentary HK$10 mooncake or fairground cash coupon. Visitors can also purchase tickets at the 01 Space e-ticketing platform, all 7-11 and Circle K convenience stores, and via the Octopus App or use their AlipayHK, Alipay or Octopus card for admission instantly at the toll booths set up at the fair entrance. The HKTDC has also extended the discounted morning and night admission tickets for the public on designated dates.Photo download: https://bit.ly/4dJJxsSThe 34th Food Expo, the 8th Beauty & Wellness Expo, the 10th Home Delights Expo, the 2nd Food Expo PRO, the 15th Hong Kong International Tea Fair, and the International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine and Health Products (ICMCM) all officially opened today. Algernon Yau, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) (front row, seventh left), officiated the opening ceremony, was joined by HKTDC's Dr Peter K N Lam, Chairman (front row, seventh right), Margaret Fong, Executive Director (front row, sixth left) and other distinguished guestsThe Food Expo PRO helps industry players get a head start on industry insights and development trends. This year's event showcases Halal food products from around the world, including Korean Cupchelin Gochujang Bibimbap, Thai fried seaweed, and moreThe Hong Kong International Tea Fair features four regional pavilions, including Sri Lanka, Fujian and Hunan, and the debut of the Hong Kong & Kowloon Tea Trade Merchants Association Pavilion, showcasing the unique tea cultures and quality tea products of different regionsThe Food Expo's Public Hall and Gourmet Zone features events like star chefs and mixologists, food promotions, performances by the Coffee Latte Art Demo winners, various dance and taekwondo performancesThe China National Agricultural Pavilion, organised by the Agricultural Trade Promotion Centre, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Mainland China, showcases over a thousand agricultural and food products from 12 provinces in Mainland ChinaOrganised by the Hong Kong Hair & Beauty Merchants Association, this year's Beauty & Wellness Expo offers 30 free haircuts and styling quotas on a first come, first served basis during the five-day fairTo celebrate the 10th edition of the Home Delights Expo, which coincides with the 50th Anniversary of PEANUTS (BEAGLE SCOUTS) collection, jointly hosts the 'Home Delights Expo 10th Edition Celebration Special: Snoopy Hide & Seek' campaignOpening dates and times of the exhibitions:DateHKTDC Food Expo PRO, Hong Kong International Tea FairOpen to trade buyers only: 15-16 August (Thursday to Friday)Open to trade buyers and public: 17 August (Saturday)HKTDC Food Expo, HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo, HKTDC Home Delights Expo15-19 August (Thursday to Monday)International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine and Health Products15-16 August (Thursday to Friday)TimeHKTDC Food Expo PRO, Hong Kong International Tea Fair15-16 August: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm17 August: 10:00 am to 5:00 pmHKTDC Food Expo, HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo, HKTDC Home Delights Expo15-18 August: 10:00 am to 10:00 pm19 August: 10:00 am to 6:00 pmVenueHong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wan ChaiAdmissionHKTDC Food Expo Public Hall, HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo, HKTDC Home Delights Expo 2024: HK$30 per person (Ticketholders can pay a top-up fee of HK$10 for admission to the Gourmet Zone on the same day)HKTDC Food Expo Public Hall and Gourmet Zone, HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo, HKTDC Home Delights Expo 2024 pre-sale combo tickets: HK$36 per person**HK$36 per person during the pre-sale period from 1 to 14 August and HK$40 per person from 15 to 19 August. (Tickets are available for pre-sale and walk-in at all 7-Eleven and Circle K convenience stores for HK$36 per person.)Remarks: Holders of 17 August single ticket & combo ticket can visit Food Expo PRO and Hong Kong International Tea FairMorning admission tickets (entry before noon on 15, 16 and 19 August, Thursday, Friday and Monday): HK$10 (pay directly by AlipayHK, Alipay or Octopus card for admission at the hall entrances only)Night admission tickets (entry after 6:00 pm on 15, 16, 17 and 18 August, Thursday to Sunday): HK$10 (pay directly by AlipayHK, Alipay or Octopus card for admission at the hall entrances only)Concessionary price for persons with disabilities: HK$10 (top-up fee for the Gourmet Zone on the same day is HK$10)Note: Persons with disabilities need to present a 'Registration Card for Persons with Disabilities', issued by the Labour and Welfare Bureau (pay directly by AlipayHK, Alipay or Octopus card for admission at the hall entrances only)Tourist tickets: HK$20 (HK$30 including admission to the Gourmet Zone)Note: Tourists need to present valid travel documents at the fairground to purchase tickets.Free admission is available for children aged three and under and senior citizens aged 65 or above (presenting valid age proof).TicketsE-tickets are available for sale at BoC Pay (e-payment sponsor), AlipayHK and Alipay, the 01 Space e-ticketing platform, all 7-11 and Circle K convenience stores, and via the Octopus App.HKTDC Food Expo PROfoodexpopro.hktdc.com/HKTDC Hong Kong International Tea Fairhkteafair.hktdc.com/HKTDC Food Expohkfoodexpo.hktdc.com/HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expohkbeautyexpo.hktdc.com/HKTDC Home Delights Expohomedelights.hktdc.com/The International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine and Health Products (ICMCM)icmcm.hktdc.com/August Happy Buy websiteecoupon.hktdc.com/food/Media EnquiriesOgilvy Public Relations:Cynthia SitTel: (852) 9425 4547Email: cynthia.sit@ogilvy.comLeanne PokTel: (852) 9379 9694Email: leanne.pok@ogilvy.comHKTDC's Communications and Public Affairs Department:Frankie LeungTel: (852) 2584 4298Email: frankie.cy.leung@hktdc.orgClayton LauwTel: (852) 2584 4472Email: clayton.y.lauw@hktdc.orgMedia Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.comAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedInSource: HKTDCCopyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.