Good Day Publishing: 'Even Better' is the Feel-Good Book of 2024

Every so often, a book comes along that readers want to keep by their side to return to. Each bite-sized chapter in "Even Better: Easier Ways to a Happier Life" (Good Day Publishing), the refreshingly uplifting book by award-winning writer Emily Florence, is brimming with practical tools, big AHAs, and simple ways to create more happiness, love, calm, and ease every day.





Even Better is composed of 101 sections that readers can devour in minutes. Each one is filled with thoughtful advice and relatable stories and covers a range of topics from "Choose More Joy" to "Re-Think Success" to "Scroll Social Media with Care" and "Love Yourself No Matter What." The book reads like a modern guide to a more satisfying life and is being hailed by early readers as "inspiring," "beautifully written," and "the feel-good book we all need right now."

"Life is messy," says Florence. "We all face dark days and hard times, but there's so much we can do to create more happiness and peace in our lives - no matter what's going on around us. That's what this book is about."

Florence's witty and heartfelt life stories are woven throughout the book and will make readers feel like they're talking with an old friend. As one early reader says, "Emily's relatable and honest, and the content is timely. I absolutely need the reminder 'Be Good to Yourself' or to let go of the past, or to check in with myself. In the day-to-day grind, opportunities to reflect can get lost in the shuffle. Whether you're facing a big career shift or just need a midday pick-me-up, this book is a go-to for conquering anything life throws your way."

Even Better will help readers to:

Stop being so hard on themselves.

Slow down and enjoy life more - guilt-free.

Find things to appreciate - even when it's hard.

"Life is precious, and it goes fast," says Florence. "It's all too easy to let the little disruptions or dramas take up our time and energy. That's why you have to wake up each day and deliberately choose more happiness. Even Better offers simple tools anyone can use to feel better about themselves and life. And it's easier than you may think!"

About the Author

Emily Florence is an award-winning writer, journalist, and certified life coach. She's been featured in major media outlets, including Forbes, Entrepreneur, and Los Angeles Business Journal. She has an M.A. in Broadcast Journalism from Emerson College in Boston and a B.A. in Cultural Anthropology from University of California, Santa Barbara. Her first company was named a Forbes Top 100 Website for Women. Learn more: EmilyFlorence.com.

