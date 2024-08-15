Roswell, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2024) - Pandora Cloud, a leading provider of cloud IT solutions and consulting services, announced today that it has been awarded a General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract. The five-year contract, number 47QTCA24D00D3, will allow Pandora Cloud to provide its innovative cloud services directly to federal, state, and local government agencies.

This achievement marks a significant milestone in Pandora Cloud's growth strategy. It positions the company to expand its footprint in the government sector and accelerate its mission of forging digital culture in complex environments.

"Securing the GSA MAS contract is a testament to Pandora Cloud's commitment to delivering high-quality, secure, and compliant cloud solutions," said Kimberly Howell, CEO of Pandora Cloud. "This contract vehicle will enable us to more efficiently serve government agencies in their digital transformation journeys, leveraging our expertise in AWS cloud technologies and our deep understanding of federal compliance requirements."

The GSA MAS contract streamlines the government procurement process, allowing agencies to quickly and easily access Pandora Cloud's comprehensive suite of cloud IT solutions and consulting services. These services include cloud strategy and consulting, migration and modernization, infrastructure and engineering, DevSecOps and automation, cloud analytics, and AI/ML.

Government agencies can now access detailed information about Pandora Cloud's offerings, pricing, and contract terms through the GSA eLibrary. For more information, visit Pandora Cloud's GSA eLibrary Contractor Information page here: https://bit.ly/PandoraCloudGSA.

As an AWS Partner Network member and a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB), Pandora Cloud brings a unique blend of technical expertise and diverse perspective to government IT projects. The company's inclusion in the GSA MAS program further validates its capability to meet the rigorous standards required for government contracting.

"We are excited about the opportunities this contract opens up for Pandora Cloud and our government clients," added Isi Lawson, CTO of Pandora Cloud. "Our team is ready to support agencies in leveraging cloud technologies to enhance their operational efficiency, security, and innovation capabilities."

Government agencies interested in learning more about Pandora Cloud's services under the GSA MAS contract can visit www.pandoracloud.net or contact info@pandoracloud.net/ 1.877.899.0996.

About Pandora Cloud:

Pandora Cloud is a cloud IT solutions and consulting company that specializes in secure, compliant, and innovative cloud services for federal, state, and local government agencies. As an AWS Partner Network member and certified Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB), Pandora Cloud is committed to forging a digital culture and empowering organizations to become more agile, interconnected, and digitally dominant.

