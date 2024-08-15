Taylor R. from Naval Support Activity Bahrain receives $20,000 college scholarship and the official Boys Girls Clubs of America 2024 National Military Youth of the Year title.

Selected from five exceptional global finalists from Boys Girls Clubs of America Military-affiliated Youth Centers across the nation and around the world, Taylor R. from Naval Support Activity Bahrain achieves the 2024 National Military Youth of the Year title from Boys Girls Clubs of America receiving an additional $20,000 scholarship to support his future endeavors.

2024 National Military Youth of the Year, Taylor R. celebrates his recognition after being honored in Washington D.C. by Boys Girls Clubs of America, alongside National Sponsors of Youth of the Year, Toyota and Kohl's Cares. (Photo: Business Wire)

Emceed by American TV personality and Emmy-nominated host Amy Vanderoef, the celebration featured inspiring teen speeches and performances. Lorraine Orr, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer of Boys Girls Clubs of America, delivering a thought-provoking and impactful address, highlighting and congratulating the teen's accomplishment and impact of the organization's mission.

"Each year, we are thrilled to celebrate our young people who demonstrate outstanding commitment to character, leadership and service in and around their installations and Youth Centers," said Lorraine Orr, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer. "Taylor's accomplishments are a powerful example of why Boys Girls Clubs of America is so committed to enhancing community and igniting opportunity for military-connected young people. We wish Taylor many congratulations."

From Taylor's beginnings at a Youth Center in Rota, Spain to his deepened involvement in Bahrain, Taylor has consistently sought to create positive change in his community. Taylor was actively engaged in various leadership roles within Boys Girls Club's Youth Centers, largely influenced by his father's role as Director of Child and Youth Programs. As a leader in the community, he revived the Youth Center's teen leadership and service program, providing key administrative support for the summer teen hire program. His experiences across cultural settings have not only shaped his identity but also reinforced the universal importance of respect, hard work and global unity.

"From my start as a Youth Center member, to being a leader and staff member, I've seen it from every angle and my opinion remains the same. Having my Youth Center makes a positive difference for any and everyone involved," Taylor shares. "It's a place to discover similarities in a foreign environment that promotes the growth of an open mindset and personal confidence."

Taylor's journey is one that shows the transformative power of stability, community and leadership serving as a powerful reminder that no matter where life takes you, the support of a strong community can inspire personal growth and leadership. Prior to receiving this honor, Taylor R. earned $22,500 in college scholarships awarded through the state and regional levels of the Military Youth of the Year program. Being named the National Military Youth of the Year comes with an additional $20,000 for college, bringing his total scholarship amount to $42,500.

"My omnidirectional experience with my Youth Center taught me that growth in youth comes through a caring and trained staff. I believe that commonality fosters respect, and respect creates trust. Boys Girls Clubs of America has turned me into the confident, forward-thinking leader that I am today, and I am honored to represent the military-connected youth across the nation and overseas."

The National Military Youth of the Year is a part of Boys Girls Clubs of America's National Youth of the Year program for members of Clubs and Youth Centers. On September 18, Taylor R. will travel to Atlanta to join fellow Youth of the Year finalists from each U.S. region to compete for the title of National Youth of the Year. The National Youth of the Year winner will receive an additional $50,000 scholarship and the opportunity to act as a spokesperson for Boys Girls Clubs of America, representing over 3 million Club kids and teens.

Toyota and Kohl's Cares are the National Sponsors of Youth of the Year, sharing a dedication to empowering America's youth to reach their full potential. Toyota is committed to partnering with Boys Girls Clubs of America to ensure local Clubs provide life-enhancing opportunities for kids and teens to explore, develop and apply the essential skills they need to be successful in life and work; and Kohl's is committed to partnering with Boys Girls Clubs of America to ensure Clubs provide staff training and curriculum updates focused on trauma-informed care and help kids build great futures through necessary well-being skills.

For more information about Boys Girls Clubs of America and the outstanding teens recognized in the Youth of the Year program visit www.bgca.org/programs/youth-of-the-year/.

About Boys Girls Clubs of America: For more than 160 years, Boys Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,400 Clubs serve more than 3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and X.

