Splash Beverage Group, Inc.: Splash Beverage Group to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2024 Second Quarter Results & State of the Business Update

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American:SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, announced that it will host a conference call to on Thursday, August 22, 2024 at 4:00 pm ET. The C-Suite team Robert Nistico (Chairman / CEO), Julius Ivancsits (CFO), and Bill Meissner (President / CMO) will be present and field questions after the formal presentation.

Topics include the following

Q2'2024 Financial Results

Distribution / Brand Strategy

Capital Structure / Financing Update

2 nd Half 2024/2025 Financial Outlook

Merger & Acquisitions Update

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024

Time: 4:00 pm. ET

Call: 888-506-0062 (US Toll Free) or 973-528-0011 (International)

Participant Access Code: 648719

Webcast: A live webcast will be available and can be accessed from the Investors section of the Company's website or by clicking here

All interested parties are invited to participate. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast.

For those unable to join the live webcast, a replay will be available until Friday, August 22, 2025, at 1-877-481-4010 (US) or 1-919-882-2331, replay pin number 51153. Additionally, to access the archived webcast, please visit the Investors section of the Company's website or click here

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash's strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company's other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

