CoCrystal Pharma to Present at August 20th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / CoCrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses and noroviruses, announces that management will present a company overview at the virtual Investor Summit Microcap Forum being held Tuesday, August 20, 2024. Management will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day.
Event: Q3 Investor Summit
Date: August 20th, 2024
Presentation Time: 9:00 a.m. ET (6:00 a.m. PT)
Location: WEBCAST LINK
The theme is 50 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market.
About Cocrystal Pharma
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), noroviruses and hepatitis C viruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.
About the Investor Summit
The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. Founded in 2015.
