1,5301,65021:02
ACCESSWIRE
15.08.2024 21:02 Uhr
49 Leser
CoCrystal Pharma to Present at August 20th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / CoCrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses and noroviruses, announces that management will present a company overview at the virtual Investor Summit Microcap Forum being held Tuesday, August 20, 2024. Management will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day.

Qualified investors can register here to view the live presentation and to ask questions.

Event: Q3 Investor Summit
Date: August 20th, 2024
Presentation Time: 9:00 a.m. ET (6:00 a.m. PT)
Location: WEBCAST LINK

  • The theme is 50 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market.

  • Take a deep dive with the best Investors in MicroCap

  • Live Q & A

  • Complimentary to Qualified Investors. Please REGISTER HERE.

About Cocrystal Pharma
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), noroviruses and hepatitis C viruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. For further information about Cocrystal, please visit www.cocrystalpharma.com.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. Founded in 2015.

Contact:
Fred Rockwell
fred@investorsummitgroup.com
Investor Summit Group

SOURCE: CoCrystal Pharma







View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
