Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd to Present at August 20th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd, (CSE:HEAT)(OTCQB:HLRTF)(FRA:7HI), a clean technology company developing high value, high performance power conversion technologies for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems, will present at the August 20th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event. The company will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day in addition to their presentation.
Event: Q3 Investor Summit
Date: August 20th, 2024
Presentation Time: 1:00 pm ET
Location: WEBCAST LINK
The theme is 50 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market.
Take a deep dive with the best Investors in MicroCap
Live Q & A
Complimentary to Qualified Investors. Please REGISTER HERE.
About the Investor Summit
The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. Founded in 2015.
Contact:
Fred Rockwell
fred@investorsummitgroup.com
Investor Summit Group
SOURCE: Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd
View the original press release on accesswire.com