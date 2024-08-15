Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 15.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
700% Gewinne sind nur der Anfang: Warum Panther Minerals unser #1 Uranium-Tipp ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EHQ8 | ISIN: CA4315022026 | Ticker-Symbol: 7HI
Tradegate
15.08.24
11:31 Uhr
0,186 Euro
-0,013
-6,30 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HILLCREST ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HILLCREST ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1870,20521:10
0,1870,20519:14
ACCESSWIRE
15.08.2024 21:02 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd to Present at August 20th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd, (CSE:HEAT)(OTCQB:HLRTF)(FRA:7HI), a clean technology company developing high value, high performance power conversion technologies for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems, will present at the August 20th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event. The company will be available for 1-on-1 meetings throughout the day in addition to their presentation.

Event: Q3 Investor Summit
Date: August 20th, 2024
Presentation Time: 1:00 pm ET
Location: WEBCAST LINK

  • The theme is 50 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market.

  • Take a deep dive with the best Investors in MicroCap

  • Live Q & A

  • Complimentary to Qualified Investors. Please REGISTER HERE.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. Founded in 2015.

Contact:
Fred Rockwell
fred@investorsummitgroup.com
Investor Summit Group

SOURCE: Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd






View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.