Amarc Resources Ltd.: Amarc Partners With Tsay Keh Dene Nation and Kwadacha Nation on Environmental Reclamation Project

Amarc & Chu Cho Environmental Launch Video of Camp Rehabilitation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / Amarc Resources Ltd. ("Amarc" or the "Company") (TSXV:AHR)(OTCQB:AXREF) is pleased to announce the completion of a successful environmental collaboration at the JOY District ("JOY") in north-central British Columbia ("BC"), undertaken in partnership with Tsay Keh Dene Nation, Kwadacha Nation and Takla Nation. Amarc and Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. ("Freeport"), which are advancing JOY, share a common commitment to environmental protection and working with First Nations and the communities in the areas where exploration activities take place. The reclamation was carried out at two historical exploration camp sites abandoned by previous operators.

"We were very pleased to work in cooperation and partnership with Tsay Keh Dene Nation and Kwadacha Nation to reclaim the historical Stealth and Pine exploration camps located within the JOY project area," said Amarc President and CEO Diane Nicolson. "Amarc and Freeport are committed to responsible mineral development and this reclamation initiative is a great example of working together to bring a positive result."

"The safe and efficient clean up was undertaken by Amarc and Chu Cho Industries, which provided the labour and heavy equipment for the reclamation at Stealth, and Amarc and the Kwadacha Nation at Pine. Chu Cho Environmental also provided video production expertise in support of a reclamation video that highlights the work done at the abandoned Stealth camp site. I want to acknowledge Chu Cho Industries and Chu Cho Environmental for their work, as well as the support of Freeport and the British Columbia government for their contributions to the collaborative effort that led to the successful outcome," concluded Nicolson.

Chief Pierre of Tsay Keh Dene noted that "Tsay Keh Dene values its relationship with Amarc and its strong commitment to a high standard of environmental responsibility. Working closely with Amarc, Tsay Keh Dene owned businesses exemplify the long tradition of environmental stewardship for which Tsay Keh Dene and its businesses are well known in the mining industry."

Amarc and Freeport collaborated with Chu Cho Industries and Chu Cho Environmental, as well as the provincial government and the company that had carried out exploration historically to plan for rehabilitation of the Stealth camp. The reclamation at the Pine camp was completed by the Kwadacha Nation with Amarc and Freeport.

Chu Cho Industries and Chu Cho Environmental are local Tsay Keh Dene Nation owned businesses with the expertise and logistical capabilities to assist with planning and carrying out the clean up and site rehabilitation.

The video showcasing this environmental reclamation is now available on the Amarc website at the following link: https://amarcresources.com/sustainability/

About Chu Cho Industries LP and Chu Cho Environmental LLP

Chu Cho Industries (CCI) is a heavy construction and services contractor working with resource industry companies, primarily within Tsay Keh Dene Nation (TKDN) territory. As a TKDN owned company, CCI is dedicated to providing employment and economic opportunity to Tsay Keh Dene Nation members.

Chu Cho Environmental (CCE) is a for-profit social enterprise that is wholly owned by Tsay Keh Dene Nation providing expert environmental services in northern British Columbia and for the Nation.

About Amarc Resources Ltd.

Amarc is a mineral exploration and development company focused on developing a new generation of long-life, high-value porphyry Cu-Au mines in BC. Amarc is advancing its IKE, DUKE and JOY porphyry Cu±Au Districts located in different prolific porphyry regions of southern, central and northern BC.

Amarc is committed to responsible mineral development which, to us, means demonstrating leadership in environmental protection, carrying out each of our programs safely and working constructively with First Nations and the communities near our projects. Partnering with and creating opportunities for local businesses and communities to benefit from our programs is a core value and corporate priority for Amarc. At JOY, the Company has agreements in place with Tsay Keh Dene Nation, Kwadacha Nation, Takla Nation and Tahltan Nation.

