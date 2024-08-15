Congressman Thomas Massie Recognizes Beckfield College Graduates with Congratulatory Letter

Beckfield College is honoured to announce that Congressman Thomas Massie from Kentucky's Fourth District formally recognized the accomplishments of the college's students in a formal letter of congratulations to recent Beckfield graduates. This esteemed acknowledgement highlights the college's commitment to delivering quality education and preparing students for successful careers in nursing, business, and other healthcare as it celebrates its fortieth anniversary.

In his letter, Congressman Massie praised the graduates for their hard work and dedication, noting that their education would open many doors. He also expressed his pride in the graduates choosing to further their education within Kentucky's Fourth Congressional District, encouraging them to consider starting their careers locally.

Dr. Diana Lawrence, President of Beckfield College, commented on the recognition, stating, "We are deeply honoured by Congressman Massie's acknowledgement of our graduates. His words reinforce the value of our education and the significant impact our students will have on the community. At Beckfield College, we believe in the power of giving back and being active participants in the growth of the Cincinnati metro area. Our graduates are not just stepping into careers; they are stepping into roles where they can be catalysts for positive change in our community."

Beckfield College's Director of Student Financial Services Angela Davis-Haynes, also shared her thoughts on the Congressman's letter, saying, "This recognition from Congressman Massie is a proud moment for our institution. It underscores the dedication and perseverance of our students, who have worked tirelessly to reach this milestone. We encourage our graduates to use their skills and knowledge to give back to our supportive community, helping to drive further growth and success in the region. The importance of community is deeply ingrained in our values, and we are excited to see our alumni contribute to its continued prosperity."

The letter from Congressman Massie will be featured during Beckfield College's upcoming graduation ceremony and shared across the college's digital platforms to inspire current and prospective students. This recognition serves as a reminder of the college's ongoing commitment to excellence in education and its integral role in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky communities.

About Beckfield College

Beckfield College, located in Florence, KY, in the Cincinnati metro area, has been dedicated to providing quality education and training for over 40 years. Accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES), Beckfield College offers a range of programs designed to prepare students for successful careers in allied health, nursing, and business.

The college takes pride in its nursing programs, which boast impressive NCLEX-RN pass rates in current and previous years. In 2023, the Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program achieved a 93% pass rate, and the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program achieved an 88% pass rate. These outcomes reflect Beckfield College's commitment to excellence in nursing education, equipping students with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in the healthcare field.

For more information about Beckfield College and its programs, please visit www.beckfield.edu.

