IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Erik Fyrwald will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Investors may access the live webcast on the Company's website at ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recorded version will be made available for replay.

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences and scent, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240815881352/en/

Contacts:

Paulina Heinkel

Head of Global Communications

332-877-5339

Media.request@iff.com

Michael Bender

Director, Investor Relations

212-708-7263

Investor.Relations@iff.com