Die Gesteinssplitter- und Grabenuntersuchungen von Mogotes Metals erweitern das neue Kupfer-Gold-Silber-Vorkommen Rincon auf dem Projekt Filo Sur. Victoria Gold konzentriert sich nach dem Zwischenfall mit der Haufenlaugungsanlage weiterhin auf die Sicherheit seiner Mitarbeiter und die Begrenzung von Umweltschäden. OceanaGold: Geschäftsentwicklung und Ausblick deuten auf eine vielversprechende Zukunft! Wir fassen die Q2-Zahlen zusammen. Unternehmen im Überblick: Mogotes Metals Inc. ISIN: CA6080111025 , WKN: A3ENQ6 , FRA: OY4.F , TSXV: MOG.V OceanaGold Corp. ISIN: CA6752221037 , WKN: A0MVLD , FRA: RQQ.F , TSX: OGC.TO , Valor: 3102249 Victoria Gold Corp. ISIN: CA92625W5072 , WKN: A2PVRH , FRA: VI9A.F , TSX: VGCX.TO , Valor: 51180022