Atlantis Internet Group Corp.: Atlantis Gaming Corporation's Strategic Transformation: A Diversification Approach

Atlantis Gaming Corporation ("AGC"/"ATLANTIS")(OTC PINK:ATIG) Following the recent passing of AGC's Founder and CEO, Donald L. Bailey, Interim President and CEO Linda Bailey is leading a bold strategic realignment aimed at stabilizing the company and positioning it for future success.

Strategic Overview:

AGC is implementing a diversified strategy focused on fortifying its balance sheet and capitalizing on emerging growth opportunities in the real estate and skill-based gaming sectors.

Strategic Partnership: AGC is partnering with major shareholders to exchange 1 billion shares for real estate equities over a 5-year joint venture. This will significantly strengthen the company's asset base and provide a solid foundation for future initiatives.

Real Estate Initiatives: AGC has successfully completed its first real estate transaction under the joint venture. It acquired the Lasher Six apartment buildings in NW Detroit, a burgeoning real estate market. Further transactions are under negotiation and details can be found on AGC's website at www.atlantisgamingcorporation.com.

Skill-Based Gaming: AGC is strategically investing in a skill-based gaming startup to capitalize on the growing popularity of this gaming segment while mitigating risks such as credit card fraud.

Financial Outlook:

This diversified approach is projected to have a positive impact on AGC's share price and financial performance. Real estate ventures are anticipated to generate $1M to $1.5M in annual revenue, with the Lasher Six apartments alone expected to generate $1M.

Leadership Perspective:

"AGC is excited about our entry into the real estate market, which will allow us to capitalize on the growing popularity of skill-based gaming while diversifying our revenue streams," stated Mrs. Bailey.

Conclusion:

AGC's strategic transformation represents a proactive and diversified approach to growth. By strengthening its balance sheet through real estate investments and positioning itself at the forefront of the skill-based gaming industry, AGC is poised for future success and increased shareholder value.

For more information contact:

Linda I. Bailey

lindab@atlantisgamingcorporation.com

PH: 702.818.1052

Herbert J. Strather

herberts@atlantisgamingcorporation.com

PH: 313.444.9691

SOURCE: Atlantis Internet Group Corp.

