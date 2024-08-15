Agoura Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2024) - Cydcor, leader in outsourced sales customer acquisition services, has once again been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by the Los Angeles Business Journal (LABJ). This marks Cydcor's 12th appearance on this prestigious list-based upon an extensive survey performed by Workforce Research Group that draws from employee experiences on development, benefits, leadership, corporate culture, and more.

"This achievement is testament to the unique people-centric culture we have cultivated at Cydcor," said Vera Quinn, CEO and President of Cydcor. "Our business is deeply rooted in caring for each other, prioritizing development, fostering growth, and creating opportunity. Our success is deeply rooted in creating an environment where everyone can thrive, find meaning in their work, and reach their full potential."

Across Los Angeles County, hundreds of small, medium, and large companies participated in the LABJ's two-part survey process to determine which ones ranked as the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles.

Each company is first evaluated on its workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics, which accounted for 25% of the assessment. The remaining 75% was based on a detailed, confidential employee experience survey, offering direct feedback from employees. These combined scores revealed the top companies, with Cydcor standing out among them.

"It is our team's passion, commitment, and belief in our mission that have earned us this honor once more," added Quinn. "We remain dedicated to ensuring that our workplace embodies our core values and continues to be a place where team members feel supported, inspired, and valued."

Cydcor is set apart from other Los Angeles employers, and here are three key aspects that its team members noted during the survey:

Supportive and Collaborative Culture: Team Members appreciate the friendly and inclusive environment, where teamwork and collaboration are highly valued.

Career Growth and Development: Cydcor is praised for its commitment to personal and professional growth. There are ample opportunities for advancement, with a clear path from entry-level roles to leadership positions.

Engaged and Accessible Leadership: Cydcor's executive leadership is noted for being approachable, involved, and genuinely interested in the well-being and development of their team members.

And being a company that doesn't believe in finish lines, Cydcor will use the results and data from the complete survey to understand where they are doing well and to guide areas of focus for making improvements.

About Cydcor

Cydcor provides customer acquisition solutions to Fortune 500 and emerging companies in a wide range of industries. Through a unique combination of in-person sales, call center, and digital marketing services, Cydcor has mastered the power of building relationships with consumers while leveraging the advantages of technology to acquire, grow, and retain customers for its clients. Founded in 1994, the privately held company is based in Agoura Hills, California. For more information about Cydcor, visit www.cydcor.com.

