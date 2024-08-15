Sendero Resources Announces Departure of Chief Executive Officer, Appointment of Interim CEO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2024 / The Board of Directors of Sendero Resources Corp. (TSXV:SEND) (the "Company" or "Sendero") announces that Hernan Vera has stepped down as the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Alex Gostevskikh has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer, both effective today.

The Company also announces the resignation of Raymond D. Harari as President, effective 11 August 2024.

Further to Sendero's press release dated 3 July, 2024 the special committee has been dissolved.

About Sendero Resources Corp.

The Company is focused on copper-gold exploration at its 100% owned Peñas Negras Project in the Vicuña Belt in Argentina. The Peñas Negras Project has similar geological characteristics to other deposits in the Vicuña Belt and a cluster of porphyry and epithermal targets have been identified on the project. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Barton SAS, is the holder of ten granted mining concessions covering 120 km2 in the province of La Rioja, Argentina. The Company also has an option agreement to earn 80% interest on eight granted mining concessions covering 91.7 km2 adjacent to the East of the Peñas Negras Project.

Further Information

For further information, please contact:

Sendero Resources Corp.

Michael Wood, Chairman

Email: Michael@senderoresources.com

