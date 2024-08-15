Hangzhou, China--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2024) - HIKMICRO, a leader in the outdoor optics market, announced the successful conclusion of its first Global 2024 Overseas Agent Conference. The event, held at the company's "House of Silk" headquarters in Hangzhou, brought together global business partners and media representatives to share HIKMICRO's vision of "Grow Together, Explore Together."





Photo credit: HIKMICRO

At the conference, HIKMICRO presented its latest overseas performance and strategic analysis, reaffirming its core strategy of "EXPLORE." The company emphasized its commitment to technological advancement, reliable products, intuitive usability, and customer-focused solutions.

Since 2016, HIKMICRO has seen significant growth, attributing its success to a robust global network of distributors, an extensive product portfolio, and effective local promotional efforts. The company announced that as of May 2024, it holds a 35% market share in the outdoor business sector, solidifying its position as the leading thermal imaging brand globally.

Commenting on this success, HIKMICRO overseas director Stefan Li said, "We're excited to see our efforts in the hunting market paying off, and we look forward to continued growth as we bring thermal products from niche to mass markets."

The summit served as a platform for HIKMICRO to reinforce its strategic direction in the outdoor optics market. The company emphasized expanding its presence in the daytime hunting sector and unveiled plans for new product lines, including handheld and scope products, set to be released before the August hunting season.

The conference also facilitated closer working relationships with key partners and media from around the globe. Gerald Chen, general manager of HIKMICRO Central & Eastern Europe, expressed gratitude for the partners' alignment with HIKMICRO's strategy to broaden its reach and deliver innovative outdoor solutions.

Partners from the UK and France shared their enthusiasm for HIKMICRO's growth and plans, highlighting the positive impact on their local markets and sales strategies. Additionally, the event featured a media open day, where delegates explored HIKMICRO's research and development center, gaining insights into the company's technology and brand ethos.

HIKMICRO emphasized that this global gathering has been instrumental in fostering information sharing, product knowledge, and personal connections within the team. The company looks forward to hosting similar events, promising even more developments to share.

For more information about HIKMICRO, visit the website at https://www.hikmicrotech.com.

About HIKMICRO

HIKMICRO is a world-leading technology explorer and innovator in the outdoor optics market. Since 2016, HIKMICRO has actively dedicated itself to pioneering technological innovation, delivering dependable reliability, ensuring intuitive usability, and maintaining an unrivaled focus on meeting its customers' needs. With a robust global network of distributors and a commitment to sustainable growth, HIKMICRO continues to set new standards in the industry.

Contact Information:

Name: Lina Wang

Title: HIKMICRO Public Relations Manager

Email: wanglina21@hikmicrotech.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/219074

SOURCE: Baden Bower