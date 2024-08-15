Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2024) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Windfall Geotek Inc. (CSE: WIN) ("Windfall Geotek" or the "Company"). The Company's common shares, which were previously listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, were listed for trading on the CSE today under the symbol WIN.

Windfall Geotek is harnessing the power of artificial intelligence for use in the mining industry. The Brossard, Quebec-based company has developed a cloud-based AI platform to help customers identify prospective exploration targets, and to make its own mineral exploration claims and equity investments in junior mining companies.

"It is always exciting to see companies utilizing AI in new and innovative ways," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "The impact of AI on mineral exploration will be fascinating to follow in the coming years, and Windfall Geotek is at the forefront of this movement."

David Beck, CEO of Windfall Geotek, added: "Our 18 years of AI experience have enabled the Company to identify 40 mineral claims. We seek to build upon our reputation to expand internationally and through strategic relationships. We consider ourselves an entreprenurial company, and the CSE has shown incredible support for entrepreneurism in Canada. As such, we are very pleased to be part of the CSE."

