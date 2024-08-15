Summary: WEB20 Ranker LLC's SEO testing revealed that CTR manipulation significantly enhances GBP listings' visibility. The company has integrated CTR strategies into its Ultimate and Xtreme GBP campaigns.

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - August 15, 2024) - WEB20 Ranker LLC continues to lead in SEO innovation, regularly testing and refining strategies to deliver optimal results. A recent in-depth analysis of Click-Through Rate (CTR) manipulation revealed significant enhancements in Google Business Profile (GBP) listings. This was so compelling that the company now integrates CTR strategies into Ultimate and Xtreme GBP campaigns.

The company hypothesized that manipulating CTR through targeted interactions with GBP posts and simulated user engagement can significantly affect a listing's visibility and local search rankings. They theorized that the SEO team could artificially enhance a listing's relevance and prominence in local search results by emulating genuine user behavior (searching for specific keywords, visiting linked websites, or engaging with GBP posts).

To test CTR on some of the older test properties, WEB20 Ranker LLC implemented CTR strategies using mobile device software. A week after the initial CTR was completed, 2 out of 3 test campaigns (that had been stagnant for months) saw improvement, and in week 2, local rankings pushed in a positive direction.

After carefully monitoring the results for one month, the company found elevated visibility based on user keyword searches. Next, the company reviewed the organic ranking movements for the campaigns' pages, revealing stagnation. While there wasn't an active link-building domain or any other On Page/Off Page included in the SEO services, the team noticed a specific set of queries that experienced drops in organic search rankings over three months.

These results meant the emulated traffic and CTR service from WEB20Ranker positively impacted local visibility in the short term. However, this strategy may not yield long-term results without consistent attention to the campaign's website.

Next, the team increased the frequency of engagements, starting with 3 emulated daily interactions for GBPs. At three months of CTR, the team used a two-pronged strategy involving search engine manipulation and simulated user engagement. They tested this strategy 4 times with the CTR tool and saw a ranking impact within 7-10 days (on average).

The results indicated that strategic CTR manipulation could positively influence a listing's performance in local search results, making it a valuable method for improving SEO outcomes in competitive markets.

WEB20 Ranker LLC makes it easy to maximize results by manually reviewing clients' online brands to determine the best campaigns for their needs. The company offers local SEO services, on-page SEO, linkbuilding, press releases and newswire syndication, and business listings/citations.

About WEB20 Ranker LLC

WEB20 Ranker LLC was initially founded to provide scalable fulfillment capabilities for businesses and agencies, making it a centralized hub to manage quality, R&D, and SEO activities. The company has since become a notable white-label SEO provider serving thousands of agencies and driving rankings for thousands of keywords.

Media Contact:





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/220079_8e01b7a5f4514a0f_001full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/220079

SOURCE: GetFeatured